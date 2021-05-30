Jackals Six Run Sixth Inning Provides Fireworks

LITTLE FALLS, NJ - The New Jersey Jackals welcomed the New York Boulders to Yogi Berra Stadium for the home opener of their 2021 season with an electric, comeback win 8-6, improving to 2-0 on the young season. John Hayes was the Jackals starting pitcher, who was effective early on but left the game after giving up 4 runs on 5 hits in 3 1/3 innings. Brian Rapp gave the Boulders four complete innings and left with a 4-2 lead.

In the top of the fourth, the Boulders landed what looked to be a knockout punch to the Jackals pitching staff. They sent 10 men to the plate, scoring four runs, on five hits with two walks sprinkled in for good measure. Brock Knoten relieved John Hayes for the Jackals and put a stop to the onslaught, sending the game to the bottom of the 4th with the Jackals down 4-0.

The Jackals responded quickly with a Russ Olive walk and an Alfredo Marte 2-run home run that clanged off the left field foul pole, cutting the deficit to 4-2. The Boulders would extend the lead to 5-2 in the top of the sixth, thanks to a lead-off single by LF Jack Sundberg, who would come around to score after 2B Zach Kirtley was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Although the weather was chilly, the Jackals offense heated up in the bottom of the 6th. They forced three pitching changes in the inning, batted around and scored six runs. The big blow came off the bat of right fielder Russ Olive who laced a line drive off the 398-foot sign in dead centerfield for a three RBI triple. The offensive onslaught turned the 5-2 deficit into an 8-5 advantage for the Jackals.

The Jackals called on the services of Dylan Brammer for his second save opportunity in as many games. Although he allowed a run on a Kevonte Mitchell RBI double, he was able to strike out Sundberg to end the game.

The Jackals are now 2-0 on the young Frontier League season. They return to action Sunday, May 30th at 2:05pm against the Boulders.

