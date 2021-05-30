Big Inning Sends Boomers to Second Straight

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, scored six runs in the fourth inning and rode a second straight strong pitching performance to down the Gateway Grizzlies 7-2 at Wintrust Field on Sunday night.

Both teams created plenty of opportunities in the game but the Boomers broke through by sending 11 to the plate in the fourth. Angelo Gumbs led off with a double and scored the first run moments later on a double from Chase Dawson, who was making his first start of the year. Luke Becker doubled home two with the bases loaded to push the margin to 3-0 and Nick Oddo singled home Willy Garcia to make it 4-0. Following a pitching change, Alec Craig coaxed a bases loaded walk to plate the fifth run and Gumbs knocked home the final tally with a fielder's choice. Garcia hit the first homer of the season in the fifth for the final run, throttling an 0-2 pitch to the scoreboard in left.

Orlando Rodriguez grabbed the win in his first start back with the team. Rodriguez pitched twice for the Boomers in 2019 before being signed by the Reds. Rodriguez fanned nine in 6.2 innings, allowing two runs. Darrell Thompson and Jake Joyce combined to close out the second straight win with both recording a pair of strikeouts as the Boomers struck out 13 in the game.

The Boomers (2-1) conclude the homestand tomorrow afternoon with a 1:00 p.m. Memorial Day contest. LHP Aaron Rozek will make his season debut after leading the team in starts and wins in 2019. Gateway counters with LHP Aaron Ford. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

