Boulders Rained Out

The New York Boulders game scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Montclair, NJ against the New Jersey Jackals has been postponed because of inclement weather.

The Jackals announced that the game has been rescheduled as part of a Memorial Day doubleheader tomorrow, May 31, with the first game scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

The second game will commence approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

The Boulders will be seeking their first win of the season - and initial Frontier League victory - on Monday after opening the schedule with two losses to the Jackals.

