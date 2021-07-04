Isotopes Rebound with 12-7 Victory over the Chihuahuas
July 4, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Isotopes 12 (18-34), Chihuahuas (23-28) 7 - RGCU Field at Isotopes Park
AT THE DISH: After being held hitless in a rain-shortened game on Saturday, the Isotopes offense had a strong game on Sunday, with seven players recording a hit ... Taylor Motter led the way, finishing the game 5-for-5 with three doubles and three RBI. Motter's three doubles are tied with Rio Ruiz for the most in a single game this season while his five hits are the most this season by an Isotope ... Ryan Vilade, in his first professional game at first base, finished the night 3-for-5 with three runs scored, a triple and an RBI ... Alan Trejo also contributed three hits, finishing a double shy of the cycle after going 3-for-5 with a triple, home run and five RBI ... Connor Joe extended his hitting streak to eight games after connecting on his fifth home run of the season on Saturday. Joe has now hit four home runs in his last six games.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Rockies pitcher Mychal Givens started the game for the Isotopes as part of his rehab assignment. The right-hander allowed one run on two hits during his inning of work ... Scheduled starter Dereck Rodriguez (2-2, 7.31) entered the game in the second inning and allowed two runs on nine hits during his 5.0 innings on the hill. The right-hander struck out four and did not issue a walk.
TOPES TIDBITS: Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park hosted 13,035 fans on Sunday evening. The attendance was the highest in all of Minor League Baseball so far in 2021.
ON DECK: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas continue their six-game set on Monday when right-hander Brandon Gold (1-5, 6.90) gets the ball for Albuquerque. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
