Aces Notes

Oh, Say Can You See:

Five Aces registered multiple hits in the team's 8-3 win over Tacoma to increase its winning streak to five on Saturday evening at Cheney Stadium.

Stuart Fairchild continued to rake at the dish, smacking his fourth home run in as many games en route to a 2-for-4 performance with two runs scored and an RBI.

Jose Herrera recorded his first single in Triple-A with a base knock in the top of the second before driving in his first run in the third.

Jamie Ritchie, Henry Ramos and Camden Duzenack each registered two hits against the Rainiers, combining for five RBIs on the night.

Kevin McCanna made his 2021 debut, allowing just one run on one hit in two innings of work. In the seven innings following McCanna's outing, Reno's relievers combined to allow just two runs on four hits and struck out nine.

What So Proudly We Hailed:

The Aces have shined in all areas through three games against Tacoma, picking up three straight victories over the Rainiers.

In 27 innings of work, Reno is boasting a 3.00 ERA by allowing just nine runs on 20 hits with 16 strikeouts. Of the 13 pitchers to make an appearance in this series, eight have yet to allow a run and six have not given up a tally and a hit. Tacoma is hitting just .213 across its three contests against the Biggest Little City's club.

Fairchild has been stellar through three games, going 5-for-10 at the dish with two home runs, four RBIs and four runs scored. Since coming off the injured list on June 26, the Aces' outfielder is batting .421 with 11 RBIs, seven runs scored and nine hits, four of which have gone over the fence.

Seth Beer has surpassed Cal Raleigh for most doubles in Triple-A West with his 21st in last night's game. The Aces' infielder has five extra-base hits, three doubles and two home runs, against Tacoma this season.

The Rockets Red Glare:

The Aces have triumphed with stellar numbers in the seventh inning or later, locking down a Triple-A-leading .319 batting average, 152 runs, 189 hits, 32 home runs and 35 doubles.

With its Minor League-leading 152 tallies after the sixth frame, the Biggest Little City's team has 27 more runs than second-best Carolina with 125.

Reno paces all of Minor League Baseball when trailing with a .311 batting average and 146 runs scored.

Jamie Ritchie and Seth Beer have been electric in the late innings, combining for 38 hits in 104 at-bats (.365) to go along with 24 RBIs and 35 runs scored. Beer's 21 hits, eight doubles and 19 runs scored in the seventh or later sit atop the Triple-A West leaderboard. Ritchie sits just behind Beer with 16 runs scored.

Lalli's squad is hitting .333 in the ninth inning, the highest marks in all of professional baseball.

Reno's 40 tallies in the final frame are second in professional baseball, behind the Houston Astros with 41. Ritchie paces all Aces with seven hits, five runs scored and is tied with Ben DeLuzio with four RBIs in the ninth.

With two outs, the Aces hold the third-best batting average in Minor League Baseball at .280 while sitting in a third-place tie with Las Vegas for 138 runs scored.

Home of the Brave:

The Aces' bats have dropped under the .300 mark at the dish, yet remain atop of professional baseball with its .298 batting average. The team's average at the dish sits seven points ahead of second-place Sacramento (.291).

Reno ranks first in MiLB with 393 runs scored, nine tallies ahead of the Tampa Tarpons (384). Should the Aces score seven runs against Tacoma, they will become the first time in the Minor to score 400 runs this season.

Beer has recorded 21 doubles this season to sit in a deadlock for second in Minor League Baseball. The 25-year-old is also tied for fourth with 27 extra-base hits alongside Las Vegas' Frank Schwindel.

Drew Ellis sits just behind the duo in a sixth-place deadlock in Triple-A West with 26 extra-base knocks. Ellis also sits just behind his fellow corner infielder with 18 doubles, good for fourth in Triple-A. In games the D-Backs' No. 29 prospect hits a home run, the Aces hold a 5-1 record.

Beer and Ellis have respectively scored 39 and 38 runs to sit in a tie for third and fifth in Triple-A this season.

Jamie Ritchie continues to rake at the plate, ranking first in Minor League Baseball's highest level with both a .395 batting average and a .531 on-base percentage.

The Aces have been dominant in the second half of contests, boasting a 10-3 record in games they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs.

Reno also holds an undefeated 6-0 mark in contests when Seth Beer knocks a pitch out of the park and a 14-2 record when the first baseman smacks a double.

