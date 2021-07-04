OKC Dodgers Double up Salt Lake

July 4, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







The Oklahoma City Dodgers homered twice and Zach Reks finished the night with a game-high three RBI as the Dodgers defeated the Salt Lake Bees, 6-3, in an Independence Day game Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers (28-24) grabbed the early lead when Yoshi Tsutsugo knocked a two-run double into left field during his Major League Rehab Assignment to put the Dodgers in front, 2-0, in the first inning. Reks' RBI double pushed the Dodgers' lead to 3-0 in the second inning. After the Bees (24-27) cut into the lead in the third inning with a two-run homer, Reks extended the Dodgers' lead again in the fourth inning with a two-run homer of his own into the Dodgers' bullpen in left-center field. A Bees' RBI single in the sixth inning cut the lead to two runs before Matt Davidson connected on the Dodgers' second homer of the night. His solo shot in the eighth inning extended the Dodgers a 6-3 advantage.

Of Note:

-After being held without a hit in a season-high three games, Zach Reks finished Sunday's game 3-for-4 with a double, homer and three RBI. It was his fourth game of the season with three or more hits and his second game of the season with three RBI. Reks leads the Dodgers with 47 hits, 15 doubles and 34 runs scored in 38 games this season.

-In his first game action since OKC's season opener May 6, Josiah Gray started and pitched 2.0 innings Sunday, retiring all six batters he faced. He threw 27 pitches, including 20 strikes. The Dodgers' top pitching prospect returned to the mound after an extended stint on the Injured List with a right shoulder impingement.

-After losses in back-to-back games for the first time since mid-June, the Dodgers got back on the winning track Sunday with their 13th win in the last 17 games. They evened the current six-game series against Salt Lake, 2-2, with the win.

-In the 14th game of his Major League Rehab Assignment, Yoshi Tsutsugo went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. He is now 8-for-54 with three homers, four runs scored, seven RBI and seven walks. He has hit safely in back-to-back games and in three of his last four games with OKC.

-After being held to a total of three runs over the previous two games, the Dodgers scored six runs Sunday on eight hits - five of which went for extra bases. The Dodgers were held to just one extra-base hit in the previous two games before posting their most extra-base hits in the last six games.

-OKC pitcher Kevin Quackenbush recorded his league-leading 11th save of the season, retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth inning Sunday. He has now held opponents scoreless in his last five appearances, allowing two hits and one walk with six strikeouts over 5.0 innings.

-OKC reliever Alex Vesia struck out the side in the top of the eighth inning and has now struck out each of the last 13 batters he has faced. Over his eight appearances with OKC, Vesia has allowed just one run and two hits over 8.0 total innings with three walks and 16 strikeouts.

-A sellout crowd of 9,385 was on hand at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Sunday - the Dodgers' largest crowd of the season at home or on the road. Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark returned to full capacity July 1.

-With Sunday's win, the Dodgers improved to 18-9 in games in which they scored first.

-This marked the seventh consecutive season the Dodgers played at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on the Fourth of July and they have now won 10 of their last 13 games on July 4, including eight of the last 10. OKC improved to 8-6 at home on July 4 and to 10-11 all-time on the holiday.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Bees continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tickets are available by visiting okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.