Isotopes Overwhelm Rainiers in Series Opener, 17-8

Albuquerque, NM - Returning to Isotopes Park for the start of a 12-game homestand, the Albuquerque Isotopes showed they were happy to be back in the friendly confines. The home team set a season-high with 21 hits in a 17-8 pasting of the Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday evening.

Yonathan Daza, Elehuris Montero, Aaron Schunk and Connor Kaiser had three hits apiece, with Daza, Montero, Nolan Jones and Jonathan Morales all going deep.

Topes Scope: - Daza's leadoff homer was the Isotopes second of the season (Brenton Doyle, April 18 vs. Oklahoma City). It was the third time Daza has gone deep to start a contest in an Albuquerque uniform, having also done so May 10 and July 14, 2019, both at El Paso.

- Daza appeared in his first game at Isotopes Park since July 28, 2019, when he went 5-for-5 against Salt Lake. Tonight he recorded his third three-hit game of the season between Colorado and Albuquerque, and first since April 22 at Philadelphia.

- Coco Montes recorded his 21st multi-hit game of the season, which leads the club. Since April 8, he is slashing .355/.429/.616 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven homers and 35 RBI in 32 games. Montes' 56 hits this year are the second most in Minor League Baseball behind Ronny Mauricio (Syracuse) who has 57.

- Jones homered for the 12th time this season, placing him in a second-place tie in the PCL alongside Trey Cabbage and Jake Scheiner. He joined Mike Ford (46), Adolis Garcia (44), Cody Thomas (43), Matt McLain (40) and Jordan Westburg (40) as the only players in affiliated professional baseball with 40+ RBI.

- Montero is slashing .394/.458/.845 with five doubles, nine homers and 26 RBI in his last 17 games. The long ball tonight marked his 30th in an Isotopes uniform across 112 total contests (2021-23).

- Morales' homer was his fifth of the season, and he has gone deep in back-to-back ballgames for the first time Aug. 15-17, 2015 with the Gulf Coast League Braves.

- After registering just one triple in the first 260 games of his professional career, Connor Kaiser legged out his second three-bagger in his last seven contests. Tonight marked Kaiser's eighth multi-hit contest of 2023, eclipsing his total from all of last season (57 games).

- Schunk was 3-for-5, his 10th multi-hit performance this year. Since May 3, he is 16-for-41 (.390) with four doubles, a triple, a homer and 10 RBI.

- Montero's recorded his fifth three-hit game since being optioned to Albuquerque on April 25. All told, he has nine multi-hit contests with the Isotopes in 2023.

- The Isotopes scored twice in the first inning, increasing their opening frame total to 42 for the season which leads all affiliated professional baseball.

- Dinelson Lamet made his first appearance on injury rehab assignment from the Rockies, and pitched two innings of four-hit, one-run ball.

- Jones threw out Cooper Hummel trying to stretch a single into a double, and he has all four of Albuquerque's outfield assists this season.

- The Isotopes turned multiple double plays in a contest for the 10th time in 2023.

- Albuquerque recorded their most hits since tallying 21 on May 1, 2022 vs. Sacramento.

- The Isotopes finished the night with seven doubles, their most two-baggers in a game since Aug. 24, 2019 vs. Fresno (nine).

- Albuquerque totaled 13 extra-base hits, tying a team-record from April 21, 2019 in a 23-2 drubbing of the Rainiers at home.

- Darren McCaughan allowed 12 hits and 10 runs in 2.2 frames, the most knocks and second-most runs (Matt Andriese, 11 on 4/18 vs. OKC) relented by an opposing starter this year.

- Albuquerque is now 6-2 in series openers this season. It marked the first time they claimed the first game of a set against Tacoma since June 25, 2019.

- Every starting position player across both lineups had at least one hit, with two Rainiers and eight Isotopes recording multi-hit contests.

- Albuquerque has tied a season-high by playing four straight games of errorless baseball (May 5-9).

