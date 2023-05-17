El Paso Tops Round Rock 12-3 in Series Opener

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (21-18) fell 12-3 against the El Paso Chihuahuas (17-23) during Tuesday night's series opener at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock starter RHP Kyle Cody (0-3, 6.83) went home with the loss after allowing eight runs, seven of which were earned, on nine hits during his 3.0 innings on the mound. El Paso starter RHP Anderson Espinoza (2-2, 5.46) claimed the win after 6.0 innings that saw just one run on four hits with seven strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

El Paso got the action going early with a five spot in the top of the first inning. Three consecutive singles from CF David Dahl, SS José Iglesias and 1B Alfonso Rivas loaded the bases before 3B Tim Lopes cleared them with a double. Lopes scored on a Preston Tucker double and Tucker came home as DH Rangel Ravelo singled.

Round Rock made it a 5-1 game in the second when RF Elier Hernandez hit a solo home run.

The Chihuahuas kept the offense going in the third inning. A two-run home run from Rivas made it 7-1 before Lopes rounded the bases thanks to an Express error, stolen base, Tucker single and Matthew Batten groundout.

El Paso increased their lead to 12-1 with one run in the fifth and three in the sixth. In the fifth, three walks loaded the bases before Ravelo scored as Dahl grounded into a double play. Four straight singles, a sacrifice fly and a force out plated three runners in the sixth inning.

Round Rock added one run in both the eighth and ninth innings. The eighth saw C Matt Whatley single then score as SS Jonathan Ornelas hit a double. In the ninth, Hernandez knocked a leadoff single, moved to second on defensive indifference then found home on a single from LF Josh Sale for a 12-3 score.

E-Train Excerpts:

Relievers RHP Chase Lee and RHP Fer Ozuna posted shutout outings on Tuesday. Lee tossed 2.0 innings that saw two hits and three strikeouts while Ozuna threw 1.0 inning and punched out two batters.

Express SS Jonathan Ornelas and RF Elier Hernandez both tallied multiple hits and finished 2-for-4. Each had one RBI while Hernandez scored two runs.

With the loss on Tuesday, Round Rock's losing streak sits at eight overall, dating back to May 7 in Reno. The team's home losing streak of seven games is the most since the Express dropped seven home games during the 2018 season spanning July 27-August 12. The team played seven games on the road during the stretch.

Next up: Round Rock and El Paso face off for game two of the series on Wednesday, with first pitch at Dell Diamond slated for 7:05 p.m. Express RHP Cole Winn (1-3, 7.88) is scheduled to make the start up against Chihuahuas RHP Julio Teherán (3-2, 6.17).

