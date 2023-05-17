OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 17, 2023

May 17, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Sugar Land Space Cowboys (17-22) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (29-11)

Game #41 of 150/First Half #41 of 75/Home #17 of 75

Pitching Probables: SUG-RHP Kyle McGowin (0-0, 3.00) vs. OKC-RHP Bobby Miller (0-1, 8.64)

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: Bally Live, MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers have won seven consecutive games to tie their longest winning streak of the season as they continue their home series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers have won eight of their last nine games, and a win tonight will set their longest winning streak since the 2018 season...The Dodgers own the best record in the PCL and have five more wins than second-place Reno.

Last Game: Luke Williams' RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning secured another thrilling Oklahoma City Dodgers' comeback and a 4-3 walk-off win against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers had been held to one run through eight innings before scoring three runs in the ninth inning for the win. With one out, Steven Duggar sent a fly ball out to right field that landed in the visiting bullpen for a game-tying two-run homer. Then with two outs, Williams grounded a ball up the middle, beat the throw to first base and pinch-runner Jahmai Jones scored from third base for the victory. Sugar Land built a 3-0 lead through four innings. J.J. Matijevic connected on a RBI single in the first inning and Rylan Bannon hit a solo homer in the second inning before Joe Perez hit a ground-rule RBI double in the fourth inning. OKC's first run of the night came in the sixth inning after Hunter Feduccia hit into a fielder's choice.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Bobby Miller (0-1) is slated to make his fourth start of 2023 and second in OKC...Miller started May 11 in Round Rock, tying his season-long outing with 3.1 innings, allowing four runs on three hits, including a home run, with two walks and two strikeouts. He did not factor into the decision of OKC's 9-5 win...Over his first three games this season, Miller has been limited to 8.1 innings and has allowed 12 runs (8 ER) and nine hits, with five walks and six strikeouts...Miller endured right shoulder soreness during Spring Training and did not appear in a Cactus League game, delaying the start to his season...He entered the 2023 ranked as the No. 2 prospect and top pitching prospect in the Dodgers farm system by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline. He was also rated as the No. 20 prospect overall by Baseball America and the No. 24 prospect overall by MLB Pipeline...Last season, Miller appeared in a total of 24 games (23 starts) with Double-A Tulsa and OKC, going 7-7 with a 4.25 ERA over 112.1 IP. He was promoted to Triple-A in August...He was selected to the 2022 All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium and started for the National League...Miller was selected by the Dodgers in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft (29th overall) out of the University of Louisville...Tonight is his second career appearance against the Space Cowboys. He made his Triple-A debut in Sugar Land in 2022 and picked up the win, allowing five runs (three earned) and nine hits over 5.2 innings with one walk and three K's.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2023: 5-2 2022: 16-8 All-time: 33-22 At OKC: 22-12

The Dodgers and Space Cowboys meet for their second of four series this season and second of two series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark within a span of six weeks...The Dodgers won the first series between the teams this season, 4-2, April 11-16. OKC won four of the first five games before losing the finale. Luke Williams had eight hits and three RBI in six games, while Ryan Ward had six RBI in six games with two home runs and eight walks...The Dodgers won the 2022 series, 16-8, and went 11-4 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers did not lose back-to-back games to Sugar Land at any point last season...The teams split their last series of 2022 Aug. 16-21 in Sugar Land in a series that included two games that extended to the 10th inning and were won on walk-off hits by the Space Cowboys. The series also included a doubleheader with Sugar Land winning the second game, 21-4, in seven innings, featuring a 17-run inning...In OKC July 26-31, 2022, OKC won the set, 4-2, including two walk-off wins in 10 innings...Miguel Vargas led the Dodgers with 33 hits, 18 RBI, 23 runs scored and five homers against Sugar Land last season...Pitchers Ryan Pepiot and Carson Fulmer each had four wins in the season series, while Pepiot posted a 1.82 ERA in five games (three starts) with 29 strikeouts...Of last season's 24 total meetings, nine were one-run games.

Trending Up: The Dodgers lead the PCL with a 29-11 record and their 29 wins are tied with Norfolk (29-10) for the most wins in all of Triple-A. OKC's 29 wins through 40 games are the most by an OKC team through 40 games in the Bricktown era (since 1998), and no other OKC team since 1998 has had fewer than 13 losses through 40 or 41 games...After a 20-6 start, the Dodgers then lost four of their next five games, including their longest losing streak of the season at three games and their first series loss of the season in El Paso. However, the Dodgers have since rebounded with wins in eight of the last nine games and in seven consecutive contests. OKC is now a season-best 18 games above .500...After not recording a win streak of at least six games since July 2019, the Dodgers have now put together three such streaks this season, as well as two seven-game winning streaks over their last 21 games overall...With a win tonight, the Dodgers would compile their longest winning streak since a nine-game streak April 7-17, 2018.

Never Say Die Dodgers: For a second straight game, the Dodgers won after they trailed heading into the eighth inning, and for the fifth time in the last seven wins, the Dodgers trailed heading into the seventh inning. Last night's victory was the team's ninth last at-bat win of the season through 40 games overall, as well as their fifth walk-off win through 16 home games. They now have eight wins when trailing after seven innings and five wins when trailing after eight innings...On Sunday in Round Rock, the Dodgers faced a 5-2 deficit before scoring three runs in the eighth inning to tie the game and scoring two more runs in the ninth inning to win. In four of their six wins at Round Rock, they trailed in the seventh inning or later...In each of their last three home series openers, the Dodgers trailed heading to the bottom of the ninth inning only to eventually win the game...The Dodgers have now trailed at some point in 19 of their 29 total wins, including 10 wins after trailing by at least two runs...In the team's last nine wins combined, the Dodgers have scored a total of 16 runs through six innings (54 innings total), but 30 runs between the seventh and ninth innings (27 innings total)...With last night's win, OKC improved to 17-2 in games decided by one or two runs this season, including a 12-1 record in one-run games...Luke Williams became the third OKC player with a walk-off hit for the Dodgers this season, following two from Jahmai Jones and two from Devin Mann. Last season, OKC had eight walk-off wins, which were the most for the team in a single season since 2015 when OKC had 11 walk-off wins...Tuesday also marked the sixth time this season during a win the Dodgers never led in the game until their final at-bat and the sixth time they won after trailing by as many as three runs at some point during a game.

Fever Pitch: Dodgers pitchers held Sugar Land scoreless and hitless over the final five innings Tuesday and retired 14 of the final 15 batters. Relievers Justin Hagenman, Bryan Hudson and Tyler Cyr combined to retire 10 of 11 batters faced with five strikeouts. Over the last 10 games, the Dodgers bullpen has allowed just three runs and 18 hits over 43.2 innings, holding opponents 18-for-141 (.128) with 52 strikeouts. During the Round Rock series, the bullpen combined for 19.2 scoreless innings before allowing one run over 4.0 innings Sunday...Starting pitcher Gavin Stone pitched a season-high 5.2 innings Tuesday and recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts for his seventh career double-digit strikeout game and second during his OKC career. He also notched 11 strikeouts Sept. 26, 2022 against Salt Lake. His 41 strikeouts this season are now tied for fourth-most in the PCL...Overall, the OKC pitching staff's 164 walks and 303 hits allowed so far in 2023 are fewest in the PCL and the team's .232 opponent average is the lowest. OKC's 193 runs allowed and 4.50 ERA are second-lowest in the PCL behind Round Rock...During the team's current seven-game winning streak, they have allowed 19 runs and 39 hits and produced a 2.57 ERA (18 ER/63.0 IP), .178 BAA (39x219) and 1.02 WHIP (64 H+BB). The Dodgers have allowed three or fewer runs in five of the last nine games and are now 15-0 when allowing no more than three runs in game this season...OKC pitchers notched 15 strikeouts last night for their second-highest total in a game this season and one off their season high.

Steadfast: Michael Busch singled and walked Tuesday and has now reached base in all 25 of his games with OKC this season - the second-longest on-base streak in the PCL this season (Michael Stefanic, Salt Lake - 35 G). Busch is now on a 31-game on-base streak in Triple-A games going back to the end of 2022...He has hit safely in 21 of his 25 Triple-A games this season while slashing .327/.455/.510. His .327 AVG leads the Dodgers and he has 32 hits through 25 games, including 12 for extra bases. He also has 19 RBI, 19 runs scored and 21 walks...His .455 OBP ranks tied for seventh among league leaders, while his .327 AVG is ninth.

What a Mighty Good Mann: Devin Mann did not play Tuesday, but on Sunday went 2-for-3 with a home run, walk and two RBI as he extended his hitting streak to eight games - the longest active streak for an OKC player and tied for the second-longest active streak in the league. During the streak, Mann is 11-for-27 (.407) with six extra-base hits and nine RBI. He has also reached base safely in nine consecutive games and is one game shy of his team-leading season-best nine-game hitting streak (April 15-27)...Mann paces the Minors with 19 doubles and he has 16 doubles in his last 22 games, while hitting safely in 19 of the 22 games, going 27-for-75 (.360) with 18 RBI and 15 runs scored. His 21 extra-base hits are tied for fourth-most in the PCL...Last season, Mann finished with 21 total doubles between Tulsa and OKC (118 games) and his career high is 27 with Tulsa in 2021 (110 games).

Yard Work: With Steven Duggar's game-tying home run in the ninth inning last night, the Dodgers have now homered in back-to-back games and have 10 homers in the last 10 games after a stretch of just two homers in the previous 12 games. OKC's 12 total homers since April 21 are fewest in Triple-A and their 37 home runs through 40 games are third-fewest in the PCL overall this season. Duggar's dinger was the team's first in the last nine home games...On the other hand, the Dodgers have allowed a home run in three consecutive games (4 HR) and in 14 of the last 15 games (22 HR). OKC has allowed 60 home runs through 40 games - third-most in the league and three behind league-leading Albuquerque's 63 homers allowed. During their 12-game road trip, the Dodgers allowed 19 home runs, with two or more homers in six of the last 11 games (18 HR). Opponents have scored 13 of their last 19 total runs via eight home runs.

Around the Horn: Outfielders Andy Pages and Jonny DeLuca both made their Triple-A debuts last night. Pages started in right field and went 0-for-3 with a walk before exiting the game in the ninth inning. DeLuca started in left field went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored, drawing a leadoff walk to begin the ninth-inning rally....The Dodgers are 3-2 in Game 2 of a series after winning the series opener....Drew Avans recorded two hits last night and is on a four-game hitting streak (5-for-17) following a 1-for-15 stretch over his previous four games. He leads the Dodgers with 28 runs scored this season and with 30 walks - tied for fifth-most in the league...The OKC offense struck out just once over the final 34 plate appearances last night.

