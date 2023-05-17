El Paso Trounces Round Rock 12-3

May 17, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas scored five runs on six hits in the top of the first inning Tuesday and beat the Round Rock Express 12-3. The Chihuahuas had 16 hits in the win, which was three shy of the season high for hits in a game.

El Paso starter Anderson Espinoza pitched six innings and allowed only one run. He struck out seven Express batters and didn't walk any. Espinoza matched his season and career high by pitching six innings and he's now allowed only one run in 12 innings this road trip. San Diego Padres reliever Nabil Crismatt allowed one run in 1.1 innings in his first MLB Injury Rehab appearance with El Paso.

Chihuahuas third baseman Tim Lopes scored three runs Tuesday and now has 36 runs scored this season, which is the third-most in the Pacific Coast League. El Paso left fielder Preston Tucker went 4-for-5 to tie his season high for hits in a game. Alfonso Rivas hit his eighth home run of the season Tuesday to tie Lopes for the team lead.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 12, Express 3 Final Score (05/16/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (17-23), Round Rock (21-18)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Julio Teheran (3-2, 6.17) vs. Round Rock RHP Cole Winn (1-3, 7.88). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

