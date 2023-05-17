Reno Aces Announce Promotions for June of the 2023 Home Schedule

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces released their promotional schedule today for all June home games. The club will host a total of 12 games throughout the month, taking on the Tacoma Rainiers and Albuquerque Isotopes. Full details:

Special Events

Fireworks Fridays, presented by ITS Logistics and Ten Country 97.3 in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Every Friday home game will feature pre-, during, and post-game fireworks.

Friday, June 9th

Friday, June 23rd

Pride Night presented by Nevada Tobacco Control & Smoke-free Coalition - Thursday, June 8th.

The Aces' have teamed up with local businesses and non-profits to celebrate diversity at Greater Nevada Field on this night.

Dog Day at Greater Nevada Field - Thursday, June 8th.

Fans are invited to bring their furry friends to the game!

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

Father's Day Celebration presented by Waste Management - Sunday, June 11th.

All ticket holders are invited for a memorable catch on the field pregame, running from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Micheladas de Reno presented by RTC, KOLO 8 News Now, & Juan 101.7 - Wednesday, June 21st.

The team will take the field in all victory-blue uniforms for the second of five scheduled Micheladas games this season at Greater Nevada Field as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion initiative.

Hosted by Guest Master of Ceremonies DJ Juan from Juan 101.7.

Fans are invited to play Lotería between innings by picking up their card at the top of Section 104 pregame.

Concession specials:

Taquito's with enchiladas and crème

Elote corn on the cobb

Fruita Fresca

More information, details, and tickets about the new brand can be found at MicheladasdeReno.com.

Super Saturdays, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

A Magical Evening with the Reno Aces presented by Nevada Donor Network - Saturday, June 10th.

Calling all witches and wizards! The Aces will transform Greater Nevada Field into a magical place on this night with magical characters scheduled to be on the concourse.

Wand giveaway, while supplies last. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Magical food & beverage specials will be offered:

Sirius Blackened Burger: A burger with pepper jack cheese topped with chipotle adobo aioli.

Fat Friar Fries: French fries with pulled pork, mac & cheese bites, bacon, and cheese sauce.

Tom Riddle Griddle: A magical monte cristo

Luna Lovegood Sundae: Vanilla ice cream with a lemon bar and blueberry compote.

Video board graphics, videos, and sounds will also be featured.

Mining Night presented by the Nevada Mining Association - Saturday, June 24th.

Featuring a jersey giveaway presented by Dillard's while supplies last. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Loop Rawlins, the one-man Wild West show, will provide entertainment for fans throughout the night.

Themed food & beverage specials will be offered in the stadium:

Big Rig Burger: A single patty topped with creamy provolone, smoked andouille sausage and ancho aioli.

The Dozers Sandwich: Smoked chicken patty topped with nacho cheese, jalapenos, and spicy bacon ranch.

Ice cream with silver and gold sprinkles with chocolate chip cookie

Video board graphics, videos, and stadium sounds will be Mining themed.

June's Daily Deals will offer fans special experiences or pricing for every Aces' home game throughout the month:

June Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5 - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $6.00 and/or add a Tecate canned beer for an additional $4.00.

Wild Wednesdays presented by Wild 102.9 FM - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.

Coors Light Thursday Thursdays presented by KBUL 98.1 FM - Located in the Coors Light Party Zone, fans can grab $2.00 Coors Light drafts.

Fireworks Fridays presented by ITS Logistics and Ten Country 93.7

Super Saturdays presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7- Special Event Night and/or gate giveaway

Postgame DJ Upstairs at Greater Nevada Field, in partnership with Amplified Entertainment

Family Sundays presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM - $1 Hot Dogs

Military Discount - $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online.

Tickets for all games are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

