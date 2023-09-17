Isotopes Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with 11-8 Extra-Inning Win

El Paso, TX - Albuquerque finished off their road regular season schedule with a thrilling 11-8 win in 10 innings over the Chihuahuas after the club scored five runs in the 10th to keep their playoff chances afloat Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park.

The Isotopes overcame an initial 2-0 deficit after four frames while breaking ties in the 8th and 10th innings.

Topes Scope:

- With the win, the club has won 14 of its last 17 contests over the Chihuahuas.

-Albuquerque took five of six from the Chihuahuas in the set. It's the third series victory of the season with five wins in a set (also: vs. El Paso, June 28-July 3 and at Oklahoma City, Aug. 22-27).

-The Isotopes are 13-5 in their last 18 road games.

-For the year, Albuquerque's 32 road wins are the most for the club since the they won 37 in 2016.

-The Isotopes improved to 3-4 in extras this year and 2-0 in the second half (also: at Sacramento, 8-5, Sept. 3). All seven extra inning contests have come on the road. Additionally, the team is 4-7 all-time in extra-innings against El Paso.

-Albuquerque tallied five runs in the 10th frame, their most runs in one extra-inning frame in 2023 (previous: four in the 10th at Sacramento, Sept. 3, 8-5 win).

-Jameson Hannah (two-run single in 8th) and Julio Carreras (RBI single in 10th) each tallied go-ahead hits in the 7th frame or later, giving the Isotopes 28 on the year. The club has recorded six go-ahead hits in the 7th inning or later against El Paso in 2023 (also: Coco Montes, April 11, single; Hunter Stovall, June 30, single (walk-off); Roman Quinn, Aug. 19, grand slam; Jimmy Herron, Sept. 14, solo homer).

-Albuquerque registered double-digit runs for the 25th time in 2023 and 25th occurrence against the Chihuahuas all-time.

-On the road as a team this year, the Isotopes slashed .256/.346/.413 with 131 doubles, 14 triples, 85 homers, 394 RBI and 347 walls. On the bump, the staff registered a 5.92 ERA (425 ER, 645.2 IP), the sixth-best in the Pacific Coast League.

-Albuquerque swiped six bases on the afternoon, the fourth time in 2023 with at least six and one shy of the season-high set on Aug. 22 at Oklahoma City. The team has a stolen base in nine-straight games-tying the club record set on four previous occasions: May 1-9, 2007; April 16-25, 2008, July 19-27, 2013. June 30-July 8, 2023.

-On the year, the team has stolen 166 bases, the second-most in team history (most: 178, 2003).

-Albuquerque worked 12 walks on the afternoon, the second-most the club has drawn in 2023 (most: 13, May 3 vs. Sugar Land).

-The Isotopes have drawn 28 bases-loaded walks this season, tied for the sixth-most in Triple-A (leader: Memphis, 35).

-In the bottom of the third inning, first baseman Jonathan Morales was taken out of the game with right fielder Jimmy Herron moving to first base for his first-ever MiLB appearance in the infield.

-Albuquerque's five-game errorless streak came to an end after a throwing error on a pickoff attempt by Tanner Gordon, one shy of tying the club's season-long streak (six: Sept. 1-7).

-Gordon spun 6.0 innings and allowed just two runs on five hits and one walk while fanning five. It's the 10th time an Albuquerque starter has completed at least 6.0 frames and yielding two runs or fewer.

-El Paso's starter Aaron Leasher completed 5.0 frames and fanned seven hitters, tying his season high. It's the 15th time in 2023 an opposing starter registered seven-plus punchouts, fourth by a Chihuahuas' pitcher and Leasher's second contest with seven strikeouts (also: Aug. 20).

-Wynton Bernard registered three walks for the second time this season (also: May 25 at Lehigh Valley with Buffalo). Has a hit in 18 of his last 21 contests and in 47 of 58 games with the Isotopes.

-Jimmy Herron tallied two hits, two runs, his 19th homer, five RBI and two stolen bases. For the year, he has 33 swipes-tied for third-most in a single season in franchise history (also: Wilson Valdez, 2003). Additionally, he has scored 104 runs in 2023-third-most in team history (second: Joc Pederson, 106). His five RBI in today's contest also establishes a new career standard.

-Herron has now reached base in 55 of his last 59 games, compiling a slash line of .341/.460/.570 with 17 doubles, one triple, 10 homers, 48 RBI, 44 walks and 26 stolen bases in 28 attempts.

-Coco Montes extended his hit streak to nine with a single, two shy of his season-high set from Aug. 12-25. During the current stretch, he is slashing .366/.435/.585 with three doubles, two homers and eight RBI.

-Willie MacIver recorded his ninth multi-hit contest of the year and his first two double game of 2023 (last: Aug. 22, 2019, with Low-A Ashville).

-Jameson Hannah drove in three runs for his second three-run RBI game of the year (also: Aug. 2 vs. Las Vegas).

On Deck: After an off-day Monday, the Isotopes begin their final home series of the year Tuesday with a six-game set against the Oklahoma City Dodgers. Neither club has announced a starter for the contest. RGCU Field will host Kindness Night Tuesday, presented by The Jennifer Riordan Foundation. The Kindness Moment will happen in the middle of the 6th when every fan, player, coach and umpire will stand and display their kindness pledge on a personalized placard.

