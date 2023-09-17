Aviators Host Reno Aces in Final Homestand of Regular Season

(Las Vegas, NV) - September 17, 2023 - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will host intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in the opener of the six-game series on Tuesday, September 19 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The 11th homestand of the regular season will consist of six games against the Aces from Tuesday-Sunday, September 19-24. All games on the final homestand of the regular season will begin at 7:05 p.m. except for the season finale on Sunday at 12:05 p.m.

The series opener on Tuesday, September 19 will feature the final live broadcast of the season (10 games) on YurView Cox Channel 14.

The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN), channel 5.2 and on Cox cable channel 125, will televise two games against Reno on Wednesday, September 20 and Friday, September 22.

The Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, are 74-69 (.517) overall and 40-29 (.580) in the second half in the West Division. The following are the standings for the second-half of the 10-team PCL:

PCL Standings (10 teams, second-half winner):

W-L, Pct., GB, Remaining Schedule

Round Rock Express, 41-28 (.594) - - ,at Tacoma (September 19-24)

Las Vegas Aviators, 40-29 (.580), 1.0, vs. Reno (September 19-24)

Reno Aces, 39-30 (.565), 2.0

Tacoma Rainiers, 38-31 (.551), 3.0

NOTE: The Oklahoma City Dodgers are the winner of the PCL first-half and will host the winner of the second half in the best-of-three league championship series (LCS) from Tuesday-Thursday, September 26-28 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers have the best overall record in Triple-A (30 teams) at 87-55 (.613).

The Aviators concluded a six-game Texas road trip against the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, on Sunday, September 17. The PCL will have an off day on Monday, September 18.

The Aviators are in their 40th Anniversary season in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE: The Pacific Coast League (120th season, 1903-2020, 2022 -) will consist of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. Western Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; Eastern Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, September 19: Las Vegas Reyes de Plata "Silver Kings"

Wednesday, September 20: Bark in the Park, Presented by Subaru of Las Vegas

Thursday, September 21: $2.00 Beer Night

Friday, September 22: Firework Friday & 1983 Las Vegas Stars Throwback Game

Saturday, September 23: *Aviators Auto Racing Jersey Night

Sunday, September 24: Fan Appreciation Day (Weekend)

*first 2,000 fans through the gates

TRIPLE-A NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30):

The winners of the two LCS (Tuesday-Thursday, September 26-28) will advance to Las Vegas Ballpark, which also hosted last season's Triple-A Triple Championship Weekend, for the Triple-A National Championship Game (International League vs. Pacific Coast League) on Saturday, September 30 at 7 p.m. PT on the MLB Network.

NOTE: The Triple-A season will be split into two halves and the first half concluded on Sunday, June 25. The second half began on Wednesday, June 28. The regular season will conclude on Sunday, September 24.

The Oklahoma City Dodgers are the winner of the PCL first-half and will host the second-half winner. The Norfolk Tides, Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, are the winner of the International League first-half and will host the second-half winner.

2023 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 68 dates, Las Vegas total is 455,051 for an average of 6,692 with 14 sellouts. The season-high crowd was 10,850 (sellout) vs. Tacoma on April 29 and the all-time attendance total now stands at 14,053,586. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 40 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-23).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over four seasons (2019, 2021 -) is 2,052,575 which includes 78 sellouts.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

2023 AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

BOX OFFICE HOURS:

Game Days:

Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday from noon - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:05 p.m. game (September 24 - season finale) from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Non-Game Days:

Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday - Closed

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase at the box office and through ticketmaster.com.

The Aviators will also be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5.00 off each ticket purchased and is available through GovX.com or at the box office.

The individual game tickets for the 75-game home season are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Diamond: $50.00 + Fees

Home Plate Prime: $45.00 + Fees

Home Plate Box: $37.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $29.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $25.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $18.00 + Fees

Corners: $25.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $25.00 + Fees

Berm/Standing Room Only: $13.00 + Fees

Club Prime: $55.00 + Fees

Club Box: $50.00 + Fees

Pricing is subject to change

Reno's roster features one of the Top 10 prospects in the Diamondbacks organization, according to Baseball America:

Left-handed pitcher Blake Walston (No. 9).

Infielder Phillip Evans is also a member of the Aces roster. Evans played for the Las Vegas 51s from 2017-18 as a member of the New York Mets organization. He currently ranks 5th in the PCL in batting with a .313 average (141-for-451) with 23 doubles, nine home runs and 81 RBI.

Right-handed pitcher Nabil Crismatt is also a member of the Aces roster. Crismatt played for the Las Vegas 51s in 2018 as a member of the New York Mets organization. He has played in parts of three Major League seasons with the San Diego Padres (2021-23).

SILVER STATE DIAMOND CHALLENGE_:_ In 2009, Las Vegas and Reno developed the Silver State Diamond Challenge and the "Silver Plate Trophy" to add to the excitement to the rivalry for the two PCL teams that represent the state of Nevada. Reno defeated Las Vegas, 3-games-to-1, in the 2015 PCL Conference Championship Series.

The 2023 campaign marks the 14th season of the S.S.D.C.

CHAMPION OF THE SILVER STATE DIAMOND CHALLENGE:

2009: Las Vegas 51s (series tied 8-8 and won the "Draw of the Cards" between the two Mayors)

2010: Reno Aces (Reno won series 11-games-to-5)

2011: Reno Aces (series tied 8-8, Aces retain trophy)

2012: Reno Aces (series tied 8-8, Aces retain trophy)

2013: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 13-games-to-3)

2014: Las Vegas 51s (series tied 8-8, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2015: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 11-games-to-5, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2016: Reno Aces (Reno won series 9-games-to-7)

2017: Reno Aces (Reno won series 12-games-to-4, Reno retains trophy)

2018: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 10-games-6)

2019: Las Vegas Aviators (Las Vegas won series 11-games-to-5, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2020: MiLB season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2021: Reno Aces (Reno won series 15-games-to-10)

2022: Reno Aces (Reno won series 22-games-to-8, Reno retains trophy)

2023: Reno Aces lead the series 10-games-to-8

Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings''): Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) unveiled, on March 21, the schedule of games and the 95-on field Hispanic identities for this season's Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™) event series. Continuing its annual expansion into more communities, eight new teams joined Copa de la Diversión ("Copa") this season, with four teams with rebranded personas that includes more than 400 games in 95 communities, covering 36 U.S. states.

The Aviators have transformed to the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings") for five seasons (2017-19, 2021-22). The Reyes de Plata will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today. The 2023 Reyes de Plata remaining Tuesday home schedule includes: September 19.

Aviators on Radio in 2023: Russ Langer will broadcast the 149 games on Raider Nation Radio 920 AM (selected games on Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM) on www.aviatorslv.com. Langer is in his 23rd season broadcasting baseball to the Las Vegas Valley and 36th year overall in the business. The sixth game of the 2023 campaign marked his 3,000th broadcast for the Triple-A Las Vegas Stars/51s/Aviators franchise. Over his career, Langer has received numerous awards, including being named 1993 Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues. In 1995 and 2016, he broadcast the Triple-A All-Star game; in 1999, he was named the New Mexico Sportscaster of the Year; and in 2002, he was named Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by Minor League News.com. Langer also is a 11-time recipient (seven consecutive years from 2007-13) of the Nevada Sportscaster of the Year award (2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2021), which is presented by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). In 2022, Langer also completed his 11th season as the radio play-by-play voice for the UNLV football team on the UNLV Sports Properties/ Learfield Network.

Matt Neverett will also serve as the play-by-play voice for home games and selected road games. Matt is in his fourth season with the Aviators, and his third in the broadcast booth.

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on Bally Live and MiLB.TV via aviatorslv.com.

2023 Las Vegas Aviators group tickets, including suites, party decks and the pool are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200 or emailing [email protected].

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

