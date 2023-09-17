Aces Close Home Schedule with a Bang, Swat Bees in Finale

September 17, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Reno, NV - Pavin Smith and the Reno Aces (39-30, 83-61) slammed the Salt Lake Bees (29-40, 66-77) in the home schedule finale at Greater Nevada Field.

Smith, after driving in three runs Saturday, walloped Salt Lake again in Sunday's drubbing. Smith smacked four hits, including a three run homer in the second. Smith, Jorge Barrosa, and Phillip Evans all homered on a fabulous offensive afternoon. Evans reached three times while Barrosa had another multi-hit effort.

Nabil Crismatt struck out five over 5 2/3 sharp innings. The reliable righty held the Bees to just two runs on three hits and one walk. Reno's bullpen was sturdy and helped the Aces to their team record for most home wins in a season.

The first four hitters in the Aces order went 8-for-13 with a double and three homers. It was a raucous finale at Greater Nevada Field as the BLC Nine sets its sights on a potential PCL Championship series berth. The Aces will head on the road to Las Vegas for their final series of the season against the Aviators. The six-game set begins Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. PT from Las Vegas Ballpark.

Aces Notables:

- Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI

- Diego Castillo: 2-for-4, BB

- Pavin Smith: 4-for-5, 2B, HR, 4 RBI

- Phillip Evans: 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI

- Sergio Alcántara: 2-for-4, 2B

The Aces completed their 75-game home schedule Sunday afternoon. Reno will conclude its schedule with a six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, starting Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. PT from Las Vegas Ballpark.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.