Cats' Four-Game Winning Streak Stopped by Sugar Land

September 17, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats fell one game shy of matching their season-long winning streak on Sunday, falling by a final of 7-0 to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in the final home contest of the season.

During their first set of swings the River Cats (65-78) put a runner aboard with a leadoff single by Wade Meckler, but that was their only hit until the seventh as they left runners on base in the second, third, and seventh. Sacramento loaded the bases in the seventh after with a Brett Wisely single and a pair of walks to Armando Alvarez and Meckler, but all were left stranded after an inning-ending strikeout.

Meanwhile, the Space Cowboys (56-88) started the scoring early with a pair of runs in each the second and third innings, striking for a pair of two-run home runs in each frame against River Cats starter Tristan Beck (3-3). They continued to add on with a run in the fifth thanks to a solo homer from Dixon Machado, and they pushed across two more insurance runs in the eighth on an RBI single from Joey Loperfido and a bases loaded walk by Dixon Machado.

Sacramento put runners on in both the eighth and ninth as they tried to build a comeback, but David Villar was left aboard after his free pass in the eighth while Brett Wisely's double and Alvarez's walk in the ninth both went by the wayside following a game-ending double play.

Charged with the loss was Beck, who allowed four runs on four hits in four innings of work but did punch out a season-high eight batters. Only Raymond Burgos worked a scoreless appearance, facing only one over the minimum after a walk while striking out two in 1.1 innings.

Earning the win for Sugar Land was starter Ronel Blanco (6-4), who earned his second win of the series after going 5.0 innings and scattering four base runners (one hit, three walks) with five strikeouts.

Of the three Sacramento hits, Wisely claimed two and closed the game 2-for-3 with a walk, while Meckler had the other knock and was 1-for-4.

Now with just one series remaining on the schedule, the River Cats will close the year out in Salt Lake City as they hit the road to take on the Bees, with first pitch of game one set for 5:35 p.m. (PT) on Tuesday evening from Smith's Ballpark.

