Dodgers Close Home Slate with Loss to Tacoma

The Tacoma Rainiers used an eight-run fifth inning to come back and defeat the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 11-6, Sunday afternoon in the final regular-season home game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tacoma (38-31/75-69) had built a 3-0 lead through two innings, including solo home runs by Ryan Bliss and Zach DeLoach. The Dodgers (37-32/87-55) knotted the score, 3-3, on a three-run homer by Hunter Feduccia in the third inning. Oklahoma City then took a 4-3 lead on a solo homer by Jake Marisnick in the fourth inning. The Rainiers then tied the season high for runs allowed in an inning by Oklahoma City with eight runs in the fifth inning, including a two-run double by Isiah Gilliam, two-run single by Riley Unroe and two-run single by Bliss. Jonny DeLuca hit a solo home run out to left field in the sixth inning for the Dodgers to cut the lead to 11-5 in the sixth inning and Marisnick tacked on a RBI double in the eighth inning to make the score, 11-6.

Of Note:

-Sunday was the Dodgers' final home game of the regular season as the team finished with a 42-31 record at home, marking the 17th time in 25 seasons at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark the team has won at least 40 home games and 11th time with at least 42 home victories.

-The Dodgers and Rainiers split their six-game series, 3-3, and Tacoma won the season series against Oklahoma City, 9-6. This is the first time since 2006 and 2007 that OKC has lost back-to-back season series to the Rainiers.

-Tacoma outhit the Dodgers, 20-9, for the most hits allowed by the Dodgers in a game since July 8, 2018 against Round Rock when the Express finished with 21 hits in an 18-8 win against Oklahoma City at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-Hunter Feduccia went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. He has hit safely in four straight games, going 6-for-16 (.375) with a home run and seven RBI.

-Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Jake Marisnick continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and went 2-for-4 with a double and home run with two RBI, playing as the designated hitter. Over his four appearances with OKC this series, Marisnick is 5-for-14 with three doubles, a homer and four RBI. He was placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List July 19 with a left hamstring strain.

-The eight runs allowed by the Dodgers in the fifth inning tied the season-high mark for runs scored in an inning by an OKC opponent this season. Tacoma also scored eight runs against the Dodgers in the seventh inning of the season-opening game between the teams March 31 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tacoma won that first game of the season, 14-8.

-After not hitting a home run in four straight games, the Dodgers hit three home runs through Sunday accounting for each of their first five runs of the game. Entering Sunday, the Dodgers were in the midst of their longest homerless drought since a six-game stretch without a homer April 25-30 against Sacramento in OKC and OKC had hit just one homer in their previous six games before Sunday.

-Tacoma hit two home runs Sunday as the Dodgers have allowed eight homers over the last five games after giving up just five homers over the previous 14 games combined. The Dodgers have now allowed a home run in three straight games for the first time since a six-game stretch allowing a homer Aug. 20-26.

-Cade Marlowe went 5-for-6 for Tacoma with three doubles, a RBI and run scored. His five hits were the most by an Oklahoma City opponent in a game this season.

What's Next: Following a day off Monday, the Dodgers travel to open their final series of the regular season at 7:35 p.m. CT Tuesday against Albuquerque Isotopes at Isotopes Park. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

