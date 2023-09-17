Rainiers Rack up Season-High 20 Hits in Sunday Win

Oklahoma City, OK - The Tacoma Rainiers (75-69) won a second straight on Sunday, and did it with 11 runs in consecutive games, to salvage a weeklong series split with the PCL-leading Oklahoma City Dodgers (87-55). Trailing 4-3 in the fifth, the Rainiers tied their biggest inning of 2023, scoring eight times to make the game academic from there, in their final regular season road contest this season.

The eight-run frame matched Tacoma's seventh inning on opening day (March 31), also at OKC (14-8 win), and in the seventh of an 18-8 win at Sacramento on August 15. 12 batters went to the plate in the fifth on Sunday, totaling seven hits and two walks en route to an 11-6 final score.

Ryan Bliss (solo, 1st inning) and Zach DeLoach (solo, 2nd inning) homered early for Tacoma, setting the tone for a high-scoring afternoon. Cade Marlowe (5 H, 3 doubles, RBI, R), Bliss (4 H, 3 RBI, 3 R), DeLoach (3 H, double, 2 RBI, 2 R) and Robbie Tenerowicz (3 H, R) had multi-knock efforts. Isiah Gilliam's 2-run double during the big fifth was Tacoma's other extra-base hit. 20 Rainier hits was a season-high, surpassing 18 amidst a 17-5 win at Reno on July 6; every Tacoma starter had a hit on Sunday, eight of nine scored a run.

Marlowe's five-hit game was his second this season, joining his June 24 effort at El Paso. His three doubles marked the second time for that achievement this year for Tacoma; Sam Haggerty did it on July 7 at Reno. DeLoach has the only other five-hit game for the Rainiers this season, on May 21 at Albuquerque.

Tacoma lefty Logan Allen turned in a workman-like five innings, did not walk a batter and struck out five. The southpaw threw 71 pitches (4 H, 4 ER).

OKC was paced offensively by the rehabbing Jake Marisnick along with Hunter Feduccia, who each homered and had two hits apiece. Feduccia drove in three runs, Marisnick had two RBI. Despite Oklahoma City's strong record, the Rainiers won the season series by 9-6 count over the Triple-A Dodgers.

The final six-game homestand of the 2023 season will commence at Cheney Stadium on Tuesday against the Round Rock Express. RHP Adam Oller is lined up to start at 6:05 PT for Tacoma.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

