Reno Rallies to a 6-4 Win

The Salt Lake Bees scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 3-1 lead, but the Reno Aces rallied to score five runs in the bottom of the of the fourth and hold on for a 6-4 win on Saturday afternoon. Down 1-0, the Bees came back in the fourth as Trey Cabbage led off with a double. One out later, Jack Lopez walked and with two outs, Chris Okey walked to load the bases. Cabbage would score the tying run on a balk and Jared Oliva followed with a two run single to take the lead.

Salt Lake could not hold the lead as Reno plated five runs off of starter Carson Fulmer (0-2). Four Bees relievers; Eric Torres, Luis Ledo, Cam Vieaux and Kolton Ingram kept them in the game with four and one-third scoreless innings, but the offense could only manage one more run, a solo homer by Orlando Martinez that traveled 446 feet from home plate. Oliva would lead the Bees with two hits and two runs batted in, while Michael Stefanic added two hits to extend his on-base streak to 34 games.

