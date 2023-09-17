Albuquerque Outlasts Chihuahuas in 10

The Albuquerque Isotopes scored five runs in the top of the 10th inning and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 11-8 at Southwest University Park Sunday afternoon. Albuquerque won five of the six games in the series and 18 of the 24 games in the season series.

El Paso starter Aaron Leasher tied a season high with seven strikeouts Sunday. El Paso leadoff hitter Ray-Patrick Didder had three of the Chihuahuas' 11 hits. El Paso trailed 6-3 in the eighth inning before coming back to tie the score. The Chihuahuas' two stolen bases Sunday moved their season total to 200.

Chihuahuas designated hitter Yorman Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with his second triple in as many games and an RBI. The Chihuahuas are now 4-6 in extra-inning games, while Albuquerque is 3-4. Sunday was the final home game for the Chihuahuas in 2023. The team went 37-38 at Southwest University Park this season.

Team Records: Albuquerque (38-31, 65-79), El Paso (29-40, 61-83)

Next Game: Tuesday at 5:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso TBA vs. Sugar Land TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

