Isotopes Held Hitless in Rain-Shortened, 16-0 Loss

Chihuahuas 16 (23-27), Isotopes 0 (17-34) - RGCU Field at Isotopes Park

AT THE DISH: The Isotopes, playing as the Mariachis de Nuevo México, were held hitless in a rain-shorted game on Saturday. The contest was called in the top of the sixth inning ... The Albuquerque offense had one runner reach base as a result of a fielding error by El Paso third baseman Ivan Castillo ... The game does not count as an official no-hitter according to MLB rules as a game must go nine innings to enter the record books.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Ryan Castellani (1-6, 8.67) did not make it out of the first inning, allowing four runs on three hits while walking two. He faced seven batters ... Jesus Tinoco surrendered nine runs over his 3.0 innings ... Nelson Gonzalez yielded three runs in 1.1 innings while Mychal Givens faced one batter before the game went into a delay.

TOPES TIDBITS: Since Saturday's game did not meet the requirements for a no-hitter, there still has never been an official no-hitter at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

ON DECK: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas continue their six-game set on Sunday when Dereck Rodriguez (1-2, 8.10) takes the hill. First pitch in Albuquerque is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

