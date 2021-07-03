Reno Aces Game Notes

First pitch from Cheney Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m.

Oops!... I Did It Again:

The Aces bucked a number of trends last night, moving to 7-4 when committing an error, 3-6 when scoring three or fewer runs and 9-17 when finishing with fewer hits than their opponent.

Josh Green posted the best performance by an Aces starter this season, going 7.2 innings and holding the Rainiers to just one run.

Green's sixth win of the season leads the Triple-A West.

Miguel Aguilar extended his Triple-A West-leading save total to seven, and dropped his ERA under three (2.95) with a perfect ninth inning.

Stuart Fairchild continued his hot streak, going 2-for-3 with a walk to make it a three-game hitting streak. Michael De La Cruz homered for the first time in an Aces uniform, and Seth Beer went 2-for-4 with an RBI to give Green the only two runs he needed.

Hot as Ice:

Reno's 33 wins this season extend a franchise-best start, but are separating from the pack in the Triple-A West.

Three teams in the Triple-A West, East division have 27 wins, the closest total to Reno's 33. Tacoma is second in the West/West with 26 wins, six games back of Reno.

Acrross all of Triple-A, only Durham and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre have more wins, with 34 apiece.

Till the World Ends:

The Aces have triumphed with stellar numbers in the seventh inning or later, locking down a Triple-A-leading .322 batting average, 152 runs, 187 hits, 32 home runs and 35 doubles.

With its Minor League-leading 152 tallies after the sixth frame, the Biggest Little City's team has a significant lead over second-best Beloit with 118.

Reno paces all of professional League Baseball when trailing with a .311 batting average and 146 runs scored.

Jamie Ritchie and Seth Beer have been electric this season, with Ritchie leading Triple-A in average (.394) and OBP (.535). Ritchie's 1.058 OPS is the second-best in Triple-A as well. Beer leads the level in doubles with 20, and sits in a tie for third (along with Drew Ellis) for third in runs with 38.

Lalli's squad is hitting .331 in the ninth inning, the highest mark in all of professional baseball.

Reno's 40 tallies in the final frame are second in professional baseball, behind the Houston Astros with 41. Bryan Holaday has been electric in the ninth, going 4-for-7 with a pair of home runs and Triple-A-leading six RBIs.

With two outs, the Aces hold the second-best batting average in Minor League Baseball at .282 while leadding the league with 135 runs scored.

Don't Go Knockin' on my Door:

The Aces bullpen has been strong at the end of games, leading all of Triple-A with 19 savees in just 23 chances. The only minor league team with more saves, Frisco, has 21 in 27 chances.

Eight different players have earned a save for Reno, but leading the team and league is Miguel Aguilar with seven.

If you're reading this, tweet out your favorite note along with #FreeBritney to earn a signed ball. Tag @Aces or @kevin_bbass to be seen. (Radio broadcasters exlcuded, first come first serve).

Aguilar's 2.95 ERA leads the team, and his 26 strikeouts on the season lead the bullpen staff. Aguilarr's earned the trust of skipper Blake Lalli, leading the team and league in appearances with 23.

I Wanna Go:

The Aces' bats have dropped under the .300 mark at the dish, yet remain atop of professional baseball with its .299 batting average. The team's average at the dish sits 10 points ahead of second-place Sacramento (.289).

Reno ranks first in MiLB with 383 runs scored, six tallies ahead of the Tampa Tarpons (377).

Beer has recorded 19 doubles this season to sit in a deadlock for fourth in Minor League Baseball.

Ellis surpassed Beer's extra-base hits total (25) with his double in last night's game, pushing the Aces' infielder into a two-way tie for fifth in Triple-A West with 26 extra-base knocks. Ellis also sits just behind his fellow corner infielder with 18 doubles, good for third in Triple-A. In games the D-Backs' prospect hits a home run, the Aces hold a 5-1 record.

Beer and Ellis have scored 38 runs apiece, ranking third in Triple-A this season.

Jamie Ritchie continues to rake at the plate, ranking first in Minor League Baseball's highest level with both a .394 batting average and a .535 on-base percentage.

The Aces have been dominant in the second half of contests, boasting a 10-3 record in games they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs.

Reno also holds an undefeated 6-0 mark in contests when Seth Beer knocks a pitch out of the park and a 12-2 record when the first baseman smacks a double.

