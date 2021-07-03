Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - July 3, 2021 vs. Reno Aces (7:05 p.m. PT)

Tacoma Rainiers (26-22) vs. Reno Aces (33-17)

Friday, July 3, 2021 @ 7:05 p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

RHP Robert Dugger (0-0, 7.20) vs. RHP Kevin McCanna (0-0, -.--)

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Rainiers were doubled up by the Aces, 2-1, Friday night at Cheney Stadium. RHP Darren McCaughan tossed his fourth quality start of the season, but the two runs he conceded across six innings of work was all Reno needed to claim the victory. Reno RHP Josh Green stymied the Rainiers bats, surrending a lone run across 7.2 innings.

2B Donovan Walton knocked in the only run of the game for the Rainiers, singling home SS Jake Hager in the 6th. Walton and LF Luis Liberato were the only Rainiers with a multi-hit game as they each recorded two singles.

WE WENT TO JARRED: Top prospect Jarred Kelenic went 1-for-4 on Friday night. In his last eight games, Kelenic has gone 13-for-32 (.406) with 3 HR, 10 RBI, 9 runs and 6 extra-base hits. His current hitting streak sits at five games, and he can match his season-best six game hit streak with a base knock tonight.

Kelenic has reached base safely in 23 of 26 games with the Rainiers this season and has a .306/.379/.593 slash line.

DON'T SLEEP ON DARREN: RHP Darren McCaughan took the loss Friday, but not for his lack of effort. The evening marked McCaughan's fourth quality start of the season as he went six innings allowing six hits, two earned runs, one walk and a strikeout tally of seven.

This was the Rainiers first loss on the season in which their starter delivered a quality start and their record in such games now stands at 6-1. McCaughan has notched the majority of the Rainiers quality starts as LHP David Huff, LHP Ian McKinney, and RHP Logan Verrett have each recorded one.

YOU GO, GODOY: DH José Godoy extended his season-long hitting streak to 8 games by going 1-for-4 Friday night. During his hitting streak, Godoy is 10-for-34 (.294) with 6 RBI, 5 runs and 3 doubles.

RUNS ARE FUN: The Rainiers are the only team in the Triple-A West that has yet to play in a shutout (win or loss) this season. This is the deepest the Rainiers have gotten into a campaign (48 games) without at least one shutout game since 2011, when it did not happen until the 54th game of the year.

STAYING AFLOAT: The Rainiers enter Saturday at 4 games above .500 on the season. Tacoma has not been 4 games over the .500 mark on July 3 since 2018, and this is just the 4th time since 2007. The Rainiers start the day 6.0 games out of first place in the West Division behind Reno.

SHARING THE WEALTH: 21 different Tacoma hitters have hit at least 1 home run this season, second-most in the league (Reno, 23) and tied for 3rd most in Triple-A.

CONTACT SPORT: Rainiers hitters have struck out 385 times this season, second fewest in affiliated pro baseball (Louisville, 381). In June, Tacoma struck out 176 times in 23 games, 3rd fewest behind only Louisville and Rochester (175).

No Tacoma hitter ranks top-10 in most strikeouts in the Triple-A West. Cal Raleigh's team-low 22 punch outs is tied for 4th in fewest strikeouts among qualified league hitters.

FULL HOUSE: The Rainiers lead all Triple-A clubs with 68 players used through 45 games. The team has used 38 pitchers, including infielder Jantzen Witte, and 31 position players.

DOING DEFENSE RIGHT: Since June 11, the Rainiers have committed 10 errors, fewest in the Triple-A West, and are tied for first with El Paso in fielding percentage (.985). Tacoma's 34 errors rank 2nd best in the league this season behind El Paso (28).

WHAT A RELIEF: The bullpen combination of RHP Ryan Dull, LHP Williams Jerez, and LHP Aaron Fletcher held the Aces bats in check over the last three innings of Friday's contest. The trio allowed just one Reno baserunner off of an infield single, retiring 9 of the 10 hitters they faced.

RUN ON RALEIGH IF YOU DARE: In his first game behind the dish since June 28, C Cal Raleigh caught two Reno baserunners attempting to steal second base. With those two assists Friday, Raleigh has now picked off baserunners attempting a steal at a 31% clip (9-for-29) through 31 games started at catcher.

DAMAGE CONTROL: Tacoma's pitching staff held Reno to a 1-for-5 total with runners in scoring position on Friday night. The Rainiers hurlers rank T-1st in the Triple-A West in WHIP (1.40), while ranking 2nd in opponent batting average (.253), hits (112), and walks (53).

