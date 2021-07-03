Bees Use Pair of Big Innings to Subdue Dodgers

The Salt Lake Bees scored 11 runs between the fifth and seventh innings to send the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 12-2 loss Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers (27-24) scored first in the bottom of the first inning. Sheldon Neuse singled for OKC's first hit of the night and later scored on a Salt Lake throwing error for a 1-0 Dodgers lead. Salt Lake tied the game, 1-1, on Preston Palmeiro's solo homer in the third inning. The Bees (24-26) then scored four runs in the fifth inning, three runs in the sixth inning and four more runs in the seventh inning to extend to a 12-2 lead. Neuse's RBI single drove in OKC's second run of the night in the fifth inning, but that would be the Dodgers' final run of the night as they lost a second straight game to the Bees.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers allowed 12 runs in the loss for the most runs they have allowed since a 13-1 loss May 15 against Sacramento. Saturday also marked the first time since an 11-10 loss at Albuquerque the Dodgers allowed an opponent to score double-digit runs...The Dodgers allowed 15 hits in the game, the most since allowing a season-high 16 hits in that same May 15 game against Sacramento in OKC.

-After allowing just one home run over the previous four games, the Dodgers allowed three home runs Saturday night, marking the sixth time this season they have allowed at least three homers in a game. Entering the game, the Dodgers had allowed just 16 homers in the 26 games since June 3 - the fewest allowed in Triple-A during the span. Entering Saturday, the Dodgers also had not allowed a home run in eight consecutive home games.

-Sheldon Neuse finished an OKC team-best 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored Saturday. He has now hit safely in 15 of his last 17 games, going 24-for-68 (.353) with 16 RBI.

-Elliot Soto extended his hit streak to a season-high nine games, connecting on a double Saturday and scoring a run. During the streak, he is 12-for-36 with four doubles.

-The Dodgers have dropped back-to-back games for the first time since losing three straight games June 12-14 against El Paso in OKC. Salt Lake now leads the current six-game series, 2-1...The Dodgers are 12-4 over the last 16 games.

-OKC was held to two or fewer runs in back-to-back games for the first time since being held to two runs or less in four consecutive games May 11-15.

-Luke Raley singled Saturday and has now hit safely in a season-best six straight games (8-for-22, HR, 2 2B, 3 RBI).

What's Next: The Dodgers continue their series against Salt Lake at 7:05 p.m. Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with OKC Dodgers' Independence Day celebration, featuring postgame fireworks. Tickets are available by visiting okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

