Isotopes Fall on Canzone's Eighth Inning Blast, 4-3

September 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Tacoma, WA - Tacoma's Dominic Canzone launched a tiebreaking solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Rainiers clipped Albuquerque 4-3 on Thursday night at Cheney Stadium. The loss snapped a season-best four-game winning streak for the Isotopes.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes were 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position. On four occassions, they had either a runner on second with nobody out, or at third base with one out, and failed to score.

- Greg Jones was 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI singles, his sixth multi-hit performance in his last 14 games. He extended his hitting streak to nine games, a new season-best. Jones is 13-for-42 with a home run, five RBI and four stolen bases during the span.

- Jimmy Herron was 2-for-4, including a solo homer off Rob Kaminsky. Herron is now 5-for-5 with a pair of clouts when facing Kaminsky in 2024. Herron has 114 RBI in his last 141 games with Albuquerque, dating back to July 2, 2023.

- Elehuris Montero was held hitless for the fifth time in his last 11 games. He is slashing just .214/.298/.357 during the timeframe.

- Hunter Stovall extended his hitting streak to nine contests with a 1-for-4 evening. Stovall is 12-for-34 with two doubles, a homer and three RBI during the stretch.

- Herron's long ball was Albuquerque's lone extra-base hit, the 18th time they have been held to zero or one in a contest in 2024 (last: Sept. 1 vs. Reno, one).

- Connor Kaiser stole second base, extending the Isotopes streak with at least one swipe to 10 games, tied for second-longest in team history (also: Sept. 8-19, 2023). Their franchise record of 12 straight was set earlier this year, from April 18-May 1.

- Albuquerque limited their opponent to four or fewer runs for the 13th time in 20 contests, dating back to Aug. 14 at Round Rock. The Isotopes have compiled a 2.70 team ERA (80.0 IP/24 ER) with a .233 batting average against in their last nine games, second-best in Triple-A during the stretch.

- Starter Josh Rogers issued the only walk for the Isotopes pitching staff, marking their 16th contest with zero or one free pass. Albuquerque has limited Tacoma to one base on balls over the last two nights combined.

- Tacoma used seven pitchers, tied for the most by an opposing team this season (five previous times, last: Aug. 23 at Sugar Land).

- The Isotopes dropped to 16-22 in contests decided by one run, including 6-13 on the road. Five of nine games against Tacoma this season have been settled by a lone tally. On Deck: The Isotopes and Rainiers battle again from the Puget Sound on Friday at 8:05 pm MT (7:05 PT). Right-handed pitcher Karl Kauffmann is slated to start for Albuquerque, while fellow right-hander Emerson Hancock will get the ball for Tacoma.

