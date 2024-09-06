All-Around Effort Leads Bees To Third Straight Win Over River Cats

September 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees picked up their third consecutive victory over the Sacramento River Cats on Friday evening, using an excellent outing from starter Kenny Rosenberg combined with some thunder at the plate to take home the win by a final score of 8-1.

After the bats led the way in the team's win on Thursday night, the catalyst on Saturday for the Bees was Rosenberg, who continued his recent strong stretch of games with another great effort. The lefty made it through seven complete innings in his outing, allowing just a lone earned run on four hits and two walks while punching out seven Sacramento hitters. The only hiccup for Rosenberg came when Thairo Estrada took him deep for a solo shot in the top of the third, but after this, he settled down very nicely, working clean over his final four innings to earn his fourth consecutive quality start since returning to Salt Lake on August 14. After Rosenberg's departure, the Bees bullpen picked up right where he left off to seal the deal, with Hans Crouse and Nick Robertson each punching out three hitters apiece while navigating the eighth and ninth respectively with no issues.

The great work from Salt Lake's arms helped support the offense on the other side, which managed to strike first and then pull away late in the game. Similarly to Thursday, the scoring opened up for the Bees right from the jump, with Kyren Paris coming home on a wild pitch in the first to plate the first run of the day and Eric Wagaman following that up with a double off the top of the wall in center to bring home another. From here, it was the longball that powered Salt Lake, starting with a solo blast from Willie Calhoun in the bottom of the fifth to increase the team's lead to 3-1. Two innings later, Calhoun struck again for his second dinger of the night, and shortly after that, Jordyn Adams joined in on the fun with a 445-foot bomb out to dead center to break things open for Salt Lake. Finally, Paris capped off the night with a two-out, two-RBI single in the eighth to bring the Bees' lead up to 8-1, where it would remain for the rest of the game.

The Bees will now try to clinch the series victory over the River Cats in the fifth game of the set on Saturday afternoon, with first pitch currently scheduled to take place at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.