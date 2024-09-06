Aviators Use Five Homers to Beat Express, 11-2
September 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Round Rock Express News Release
LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The Round Rock Express (27-32 | 64-69) fell by a final score of 11-2 to the Las Vegas Aviators (30-29 | 67-67) at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday evening.
Round Rock starter RHP Ryan Garcia (2-2, 2.76) collected the loss following 5.0 innings with three earned runs on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Las Vegas reliever RHP Gerardo Reyes (4-1, 4.46) tossed 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball with no hits, two walks and three strikeouts.
Along the Train Tracks:
Round Rock C Sam Huff ignited the offense in the first inning. After a one-out walk for CF Kellen Strahm, followed by a strikeout, Huff came to the plate and pounded a 376-foot homer to left field and the E-Train led, 2-0.
After Las Vegas's offense was quiet for the first five innings, they woke up in the sixth. A six-run frame featuring two-run home runs from DH Tyler Soderstrom, C Carlos Perez and SS Darrell Hernaiz lifted the home team to a 6-2 advantage.
The onslaught continued in the seventh inning for the Aviators. 2B Logan Davidson provided a two-run homer this time to extend the lead at 8-2. Perez went back-to-back with Davidson as his solo homer made it 9-2. After 1B Ryan Noda was hit by a pitch, 1B Yohel Pozo singled. Hernaiz then singled to score Noda before 3B Drew Lugbauer bounced into a double play to allow the 11th run of the night to score for Las Vegas.
E-Train Excerpts:
The sixth consecutive loss for Round Rock is now the second-longest losing streak of the year. The longest streak of the season was seven games from April 18-25.
Round Rock C Sam Huff extended his hitting streak to seven games. Huff finished 1-for-3 with a homer, two RBI, a run scored and a walk. In his last seven games, he is 9-for-25 with three doubles, one home run, six RBI, one run scored, two walks and five strikeouts.
Next up: Round Rock and Las Vegas will get ready for game four of the series tomorrow night at Las Vegas Ballpark. Express RHP Kumar Rocker (0-0, 0.00) is schedule to square off against Aviators LHP Kyle Muller (0-1, 4.91). First pitch is slated for 9:05 p.m. CT.
For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!
#RR#
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from September 6, 2024
- Aviators Use Five Homers to Beat Express, 11-2 - Round Rock Express
- Sacco Jr.'s First Triple-A Homer the Difference in 85th Win - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Canzone Powers Tacoma to Victory - Tacoma Rainiers
- Isotopes Fall on Canzone's Eighth Inning Blast, 4-3 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Reno Edges El Paso, 4-3 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Aces Take Down Chihuahuas in Close 4-3 Victory - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.