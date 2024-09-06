Aviators Use Five Homers to Beat Express, 11-2

September 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The Round Rock Express (27-32 | 64-69) fell by a final score of 11-2 to the Las Vegas Aviators (30-29 | 67-67) at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday evening.

Round Rock starter RHP Ryan Garcia (2-2, 2.76) collected the loss following 5.0 innings with three earned runs on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Las Vegas reliever RHP Gerardo Reyes (4-1, 4.46) tossed 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball with no hits, two walks and three strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock C Sam Huff ignited the offense in the first inning. After a one-out walk for CF Kellen Strahm, followed by a strikeout, Huff came to the plate and pounded a 376-foot homer to left field and the E-Train led, 2-0.

After Las Vegas's offense was quiet for the first five innings, they woke up in the sixth. A six-run frame featuring two-run home runs from DH Tyler Soderstrom, C Carlos Perez and SS Darrell Hernaiz lifted the home team to a 6-2 advantage.

The onslaught continued in the seventh inning for the Aviators. 2B Logan Davidson provided a two-run homer this time to extend the lead at 8-2. Perez went back-to-back with Davidson as his solo homer made it 9-2. After 1B Ryan Noda was hit by a pitch, 1B Yohel Pozo singled. Hernaiz then singled to score Noda before 3B Drew Lugbauer bounced into a double play to allow the 11th run of the night to score for Las Vegas.

E-Train Excerpts:

The sixth consecutive loss for Round Rock is now the second-longest losing streak of the year. The longest streak of the season was seven games from April 18-25.

Round Rock C Sam Huff extended his hitting streak to seven games. Huff finished 1-for-3 with a homer, two RBI, a run scored and a walk. In his last seven games, he is 9-for-25 with three doubles, one home run, six RBI, one run scored, two walks and five strikeouts.

Next up: Round Rock and Las Vegas will get ready for game four of the series tomorrow night at Las Vegas Ballpark. Express RHP Kumar Rocker (0-0, 0.00) is schedule to square off against Aviators LHP Kyle Muller (0-1, 4.91). First pitch is slated for 9:05 p.m. CT.

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

#RR#

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.