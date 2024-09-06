Canzone Powers Tacoma to Victory

September 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (74-61) snapped their three-game losing streak, beating the Albuquerque Isotopes (55-80) by a score of 4-3, Thursday at Cheney Stadium.

The Isotopes jumped in front with two runs in the second inning on a solo home run from Jimmy Herron and an RBI single from Greg Jones. Those were the only two runs Rob Kaminsky allowed, working around five hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Tacoma answered in their half of the second inning with one run of their own, scoring on a single from Seby Zavala to cut their deficit in half.

Another RBI single from Jones in the fourth inning brought Albuquerque's lead back to two, at 3-1. It stayed there until the fifth, when Zavala drove in another run with an RBI double. He scored later in the inning to tie the game at three runs apiece.

Neither team scored over the next two frames, but Tacoma jumped in front with a solo home run from Dominic Canzone to give them their first lead of the game in the bottom of the eighth.

Josh Fleming capped off the win, earning his first save of the year and ending Tacoma's losing streak with a scoreless ninth inning.

POSTGAME NOTES: Tacoma used seven pitchers to get through tonight's game, getting scoreless innings from the last five pitchers they used. Tyler Locklear went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple tonight, marking his first multi-hit game for Tacoma since Aug. 10 against Reno.

Tacoma and Albuquerque will play game four of their series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

