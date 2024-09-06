Reno Edges El Paso, 4-3

September 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas hit two home runs in their 4-3 loss to the Reno Aces Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field. Matthew Batten hit a solo home run in the top of the second inning and Clay Dungan hit a two-run shot in the top of the fifth.

It was Dungan's first Triple-A home run since May 3. Former Chihuahuas pitcher Logan Allen pitched 6.2 innings and got the win for Reno in his longest appearance of the season. El Paso relievers Kevin Kopps, Jared Kollar and Logan Gillaspie all pitched scoreless outings. It was the third time in the last four games that the Chihuahuas' bullpen hasn't allowed a run.

The Aces have won two of the first three games in the series. Ten of the Chihuahuas' last 13 games have been decided by one or two runs.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 3, Aces 4 Final Score (09/05/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (22-38), Reno (34-25)

Next Game: Friday at 7:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Greater Nevada Field. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (0-0, 3.86) vs. Reno LHP Tommy Henry (8-1, 4.08). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

