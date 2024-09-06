Aces Take Down Chihuahuas in Close 4-3 Victory

September 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nevada - Backed behind an efficient outing on the mound by Logan Allen, the Reno Aces (34-25, 69-65) came out on top in Thursday's matchup against the El Paso Chihuahuas (22-38, 53-82) in a tight 4-3 victory at Greater Nevada Field.

Allen (W, 5-3) came away with the win after limiting the Chihuahuas to three runs across 6 2/3 innings, walking one and punching out three. It was the southpaw's first quality start since July 3.

Kyle Garlick broke out of a slump, putting Reno on the board in the first inning with a line-shot RBI single into left field. The California native leads the Pacific Coast League in RBI with 99.

Sergio Alcantara continued to swing it, going 2-for-2 with a walk. The switch-hitting infielder has gone 5-for-11 with five RBI this series.

Scott McGough collected his sixth save of the campaign in the with, shutting down El Paso in order with one strikeout.

Reno will look for another win in Friday's matchup against the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

Kyle Garlick: 1-for-4, 1 RBI

Sergio Alcantara: 2-for-2, 1 BB

Logan Allen: (W, 5-3), 6.2 IP, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

