OKC Blanks Space Cowboys

September 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Alec Gamboa pitched six scoreless innings to lead the way as four Oklahoma City Baseball Club pitchers combined for a 1-0 shutout win against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The lone run of the night scored for Oklahoma City (31-30/71-65) in the second inning when Alex Freeland hit a grounder that got past Sugar Land's first baseman and skipped into right field. Freeland reached second base and James Outman scored from second base on the Sugar Land fielding error. Gamboa (3-6) went on to retire the first 10 Sugar Land batters of the game before allowing three hits and two walks with five strikeouts in the win. Tanner Dodson, Brusdar Graterol and Jack Little followed on the mound with each pitching a scoreless inning for OKC. Dodson and Graterol recorded holds, while Little recorded his first save with OKC. Sugar Land (36-24/85-50) outhit OKC, 5-3, in the game.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City snapped a three-game losing streak and picked up its first win of the series against Sugar Land as OKC now trails the Space Cowboys, 3-1, in the current six-game series.

-The shutout win was OKC's fourth of the season and fourth of the second half of the season. It was also OKC's second 1-0 shutout win of 2024 as OKC also defeated El Paso, 1-0, Aug. 24 in OKC.

-OKC's three hits were the team's fewest in a win this season and the fewest in a win since a 4-2 victory against Round Rock Aug. 31, 2023 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC did not record an extra-base hit Friday, marking the ninth time that has happened this season.

-OKC's offense has been held to one run each of the last two nights and has scored a total of seven runs through the first four games of the current series...This is the first time since a 2-1 loss in 10 innings July 20 and a 4-0 loss July 21 in Round Rock that OKC has scored one run or less in consecutive games.

-Alec Gamboa started and pitched six scoreless innings to match his longest scoreless outing of the season and it was his fourth outing of at least five scoreless innings this season. He also pitched six scoreless innings July 4 against Las Vegas at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...He has now started three of OKC's four shutout wins this season.

-OKC has held the Space Cowboys scoreless in 17 of the last 18 innings and OKC has held opponents to three runs or less 12 times in the last 17 games.

-Friday marked the eighth time in 16 meetings between the teams this season that OKC and Sugar Land played a game decided by two runs or less and OKC is now 2-6 in those games...Overall this season, 68 of OKC's 136 total games have been decided by two runs or less and OKC is 33-35 in those games.

-Andre Lipcius drew a walk to extend his career-best on-base streak to 27 games. The on-base streak is the longest active streak in the PCL and is tied for the second-longest on-base streak of the season by an OKC player, matching Trey Sweeney's 27-game streak from March 29-April 30.

-Dalton Rushing hit a single to extend his on-base streak to 26 games for the second-longest active streak in the league behind Andre Lipcius. Rushing has now reached base in each of his first 26 Triple-A games since his promotion from Double-A Tulsa Aug. 6.

-Ryan Ward singled and drew a walk as he has hit safely in six straight games (8x24).

-Brusdar Graterol made the second appearance of his Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC and pitched a scoreless eighth inning, allowing a single and a walk. He faced five batters and threw 12 pitches (five strikes). Graterol hurt his hamstring in his first game with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season Aug. 6 and was placed on the 15-day Injured List Aug. 7.

- OKC partnered with OU Health to "Pack the Park Blue" Friday to help raise awareness for prostate cancer. OKC players and coaches wore special edition blue jerseys that are being auctioned to benefit OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center.

Next Up: Oklahoma City and Sugar Land continue their series at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Golf Night and the final pregame INTEGRIS Health "Home Run For Life" ceremony of the season. Tickets for all remaining 2024 OKC Baseball Club home games are available at okcbaseball.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

