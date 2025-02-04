Chihuahuas Announce 2025 Individual Tickets on Sale

Chihuahuas Announce 2025 Individual Tickets on Sale

February 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release


EL PASO, TEXAS - The Chihuahuas have announced the on-sale dates for individual game tickets for the 2025 season. Opening Day is slated for Friday, March 28 at Southwest University Park in a three-game series against the Salt Lake Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

Fans will have the opportunity to secure their seats beginning Tuesday, February 25, with priority access granted to Full Season Seat Members, followed by a tiered rollout for other membership groups, corporate partners, and the general public.

The full schedule for the individual ticket on sale is as follows:

Tuesday, February 25

10:00 AM: Full Season Seat Members

2:00 PM: Corporate Partners

Wednesday, February 26

10:00 AM: Partial Plan Season Seat Members

2:00 PM: Starting 9 Mini Plan Members

Thursday, February 27

10:00 AM: Group Leaders

2:00 PM: Single-Game Waitlist Submissions & Chihuahuas Insiders

Friday, February 28

10:00 AM: On-Sale to General Public

Following the season opener, the Chihuahuas will host the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland A's) from April 8 to April 13. In late April, the Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants) will visit El Paso for a series from April 22 to April 27.

May will feature a series on Mother's Day when they take on the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers) from May 6 to May 11, followed by a Memorial Day Weekend matchup with the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners) from May 20 to May 25.

The summer will bring matchups against the Albuquerque Isotopes from June 3-8, and the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) from June 17-22, featuring a game on Juneteenth (June 19). Fans should also mark their calendars for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys visits from June 24-29 and July 22-27.

Fans will have to wait until August to catch the Dodgers' affiliate Oklahoma City Comets from August 5-10 and the season will close out with Tacoma (August 26-31) and Albuquerque (September 9-14).

Individual game tickets will be available for purchase online at epchihuahuas.com. Fans are encouraged to act quickly, as high-demand games are expected to sell out.

To guarantee the best available seats and save up to 50% savings over individual prices, fans are encouraged to become a Season Seat Member. Memberships offer 9-game, 18-game, 36-game, and full-season (75-game) packages with payment plans available. For more information on Season Seat Memberships, call 915-533-BASE (2273), or email tickets@epchihuahuas.com

Promotions will be announced at a later date. For the latest news and information, visit epchihuahuas.com or follow the Chihuahuas on social media for updates and announcements.

