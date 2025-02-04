Reno Aces Foundation's Inaugural Grant Class of 12 Local Charities Receives over $55,000 to Benefit Northern Nevada Communities

RENO, Nev. - Following a successful first season for the Reno Aces Foundation, the Reno Aces have announced the donation of over $55,000 to the inaugural grant class of 12 Northern Nevada charities on Tuesday.

Following a grant process that saw over 50 applicants, the Reno Aces Foundation board of directors narrowed down the field to the 12 recipients that most align with foundation's initiatives within the Reno-Tahoe community.

"Through the Reno Aces Foundation's inaugural grant recipients, we are proud to deepen our commitment to the Reno-Tahoe community. This initiative is a testament to our belief in the power of local organizations, which we consider integral to our community, to address critical needs, from education to wellness," said Reno Aces Managing Partner Herb Simon. "By fostering collaboration and amplifying our resources, we aim to create lasting, positive change across Northern Nevada and truly give back to the region that has always supported us."

The 2025 Reno Aces Foundations Grant Class includes:

Awaken : Grant will support the ongoing initiatives at the Awaken Center and support general operating expenses to ensure the ongoing complex needs of victims of sex trafficking.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Northern Nevada : Funding will support five mentor-mentee matches for a full year.

Communities in Schools of Western Nevada : The grant will directly support programs that empower students in the Washoe County School District to overcome barriers to success.

Eddy House : Funding will assist in supporting the Eddy House's Emergency Shelter and Drop-In Center for supplies and facility security.

Education Alliance : Grant will contribute to the organization's focus on local schools focusing to better cultures where students feel valued.

Family Respite Care of Nevada (R.A.V.E.) : The grant will support families raising children with special needs in Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Elko, and surrounding counties in Northern Nevada.

Great Basin Outdoor School : The grant will award 30 underserving children with partial scholarships to attend the Great Basin's Outdoor School's Summer Break Day Camp.

Latino Arte and Culture Center : Aid will provide free comprehensive arts, culture, and STEM programs, including meals for participating K-12 Latinx students in the Washoe County School District.

Life is Worth It : Funding will support the organization's youth suicide prevention efforts by covering costs for a trainer, printed materials, and licensed support for participants in various workshops.

Proctor R. Hug High School : Contribution will assist in the ability to play in more scrimmages and tournaments, as well as the purchase of equipment.

Reno Housing Authority : Funding will assist in the expansion of the Golden Groceries program.

Sierra Association of Foster Families : Grant will provide gift cards to health-food stores for impoverished families and terminally ill individuals and care givers, young students and homeless young adults served by the organization.

Additionally, the grant recipients will be a part of a pre-game ceremony prior to a Reno Aces home game during the 2025 season.

Reno Aces fans and members of the Reno-Tahoe community can contribute to the Reno Aces Foundation through the club's 50/50 Raffle, which runs during Reno Aces home games from Thursday through Sunday throughout the season in addition to all of the game-worn, theme-jersey auctions all contribute to the foundation.

The Reno Aces Foundation's mission statement states: The Reno Aces Foundation is committed to providing services and opportunities to enhance the quality of life of children, promote wellness and support underserved communities. Together we can work to build a better community and make a lasting impact both on and off the field.

The Reno Aces Foundation is dedicated to improving the community and the lives of those throughout Northern Nevada by working hand-in-hand with organizations that share in that same vision.

The Reno Aces will open the 2025 season on the road in Las Vegas on Friday, March 28th, and will make their home debut at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 1st, hosting the Tacoma Rainiers, the Seattle Mariners' Triple-A affiliate, at 2:05 p.m. PDT.

Season memberships for the 2025 season are available via RenoAces.com by texting "MEMBER" to 21003 or calling (775) 334-7000.

