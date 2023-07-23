Isotopes End Skid with 6-1 Triumph

July 23, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - The Isotopes led wire-to-wire as the offense jumped out to a quick lead for Chris Flexen who fired 5.0 shutout innings to propel Albuquerque to a 6-1 victory Sunday night at Constellation Field.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes ended their four-game skid and took two of six from Sugar Land. It was the club's first series loss in the second half and the first since being swept by Reno to close out the first half.

-The Isotopes managed just seven hits on the afternoon, the fourth time this series they've been limited to seven or fewer hits. It's the fifth Isotopes win in 2023 when the club collects seven hits or fewer (also: April 21 vs. Oklahoma City; May 20 vs. Tacoma; June 30 vs. El Paso; and July 8 at Oklahoma City).

-Albuquerque was two outs away from claiming its first shutout since Sept. 22, 2022, vs. Oklahoma City and its first 9.0 inning shutout since Aug. 21, 2019, at Sacramento.

-Isotopes starter Flexen tossed 5.0 shutout innings and allowed just three hits and two walks while fanning six. He is the third Isotopes starter to toss 5.0 shutout frames (also: Phillips Valdez, July 2 vs. El Paso and Ty Blach, May 18 vs. Tacoma). The three hits allowed are tied for the fourth fewest allowed by an Isotopes starter this year.

-Albuquerque limited its opponent to just one run for the fifth time this year and the first since July 7 at Oklahoma City.

-The five hits relented by the Isotopes staff is tied for the sixth fewest in 2023 (five times). It was also the second time this series the club held Sugar Land to five hits or fewer (also: July 18). Additionally, Albuquerque limited the Space Cowboys to just two extra-base hits for the second-straight game and 14th time overall.

-The Isotopes stole two bases on the night and were caught once. Since July, the club is 37-for-42 in stolen bases attempts, which is the most steals in all of Triple-A during that span. They have nine multi-stolen base games during that span.

-Albuquerque moves to 8-9 in series finales on the year, 3-1 in the second half and 5-4 on the road.

-The Isotopes played their 56th error-free contest of the year. Their 61 errors on the year are the second fewest in the Pacific Coast League and tied for the seventh fewest in all of Triple-A.

-Jimmy Herron blasted his 13th homer of the year, drew two walks for the eight time, and tallied his 10th multi-RBI effort. He also stole a base, his eighth of July, which leads the team during that span. Herron has homered in two-straight contests for the second time this year. Additionally, he has reached in 16 of his last 17 games with nine multi-hit efforts. During July, he is slashing .431/.508/.765 with six doubles, one triple, three homers, 14 RBI and nine walks.

-Aaron Schunk collected his 26th multi-hit effort of the year and his fifth two-double game, first since June 18 at Tacoma. They were his first extra-base hits since July 3 (homer) and his first doubles since the June 18 contest. He also has a modest three-game hitting streak (4x13).

-Wynton Bernard stole a base and has four steals over his last two games. He has seven steals over July, which is second on the team during that span, without being caught.

-Cole Tucker extended his on-base streak to 17 games with a hit and two walks. During the stretch, he is slashing .348/.457/.500 with five doubles, one triple, seven RBI and 14 walks. The streak is the fourth-longest active streak in the PCL.

On Deck: After an off-day Monday, the Isotopes return to RGCU Field at Isotopes Park to begin a two-week homestand. Albuquerque will start the homestand against Sacramento in a six-game series starting Tuesday at 6:35 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.