Flippin' Incredible: Singleton Launches Walk-off Homer for Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, TX - After falling behind in the ninth, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (40-55, 7-13) got a walk-off home run from Jon Singleton to take down the Albuquerque Isotopes (12-8, 39-56) 7-5 on Saturday night at Constellation Field.

Albuquerque tied the game in the top of the eighth on a two-out single from Jimmy Herron. In the ninth, RHP Enoli Paredes (W, 2-2) allowed a lead-off single to Wynton Bernard, who stole second and third before scoring on a sacrifice fly, putting the Isotopes up 5-4.

Quincy Hamilton started the bottom of the ninth with a walk and Shay Whitcomb roped a one-out single to center off RHP Tommy Doyle (L, 4-3). Singleton worked the count full before unleashing a three-run homer to right, his sixth of the year with Sugar Land, sending Constellation Field into a frenzy. The home run left the bat at 110.1 mph, the second batted ball over 110 mph from Singleton in the last three games.

RHP Shawn Dubin got the start for Sugar Land, and after giving up a lead-off single in the first, struck out five consecutive batters. A flair single from Jonathan Morales in the second set the stage for Herron, who hit a two-run homer to left to give Albuquerque a 2-0 lead. A wild pitch in the top of the fourth added on another run for the Isotopes, widening their advantage to 3-0.

Sugar Land pulled back level in the fifth when JJ Matijevic and Joe Perez both walked and César Salazar singled to right, the first hit of the game for the Space Cowboys, making it a 3-1 game. An infield single from Pedro León brought in a second run, and after a double play moved Salazar to third, Yordan Alvarez pulled a single to right, knotting the contest at 3-3.

Rylan Bannon walked to begin the sixth inning but was picked off for the first out in the inning. Matijevic doubled to right field and scored on a two-out single from Salazar, giving Sugar Land their first lead of the night at 4-3. Though he didn't factor into the decision, RHP Jairo Solis threw 3.2 innings, giving up just one run on three hits with seven strikeouts.

With the series already secured, the Space Cowboys conclude their six-game set with the Isotopes on Sunday night. RHP Spencer Arrighetti (0-1, 3.86) is scheduled to toe the slab for the Space Cowboys against Albuquerque RHP Chris Flexen (0-0, 2.08) for a 6:05 pm first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

