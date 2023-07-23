Bats Quieted in Space Cowboys' Defeat

July 23, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (40-56, 7-14) were held to just a run in a 6-1 defeat against the Albuquerque Isotopes (40-56, 13-8) on Sunday evening at Constellation Field.

Albuquerque struck for a run in the first inning on a single, a stolen base and a two-out double from Aaron Schunk. The Isotopes scored another run against RHP Spencer Arrighetti (L, 0-2) in the second on a walk, a single and a fielder's choice. The Space Cowboys righty worked around four walks, getting two double plays and giving up just two runs in his four frames of work.

RHP Chris Flexen (W, 1-0) only allowed three hits to Sugar Land in his five innings of work. The Space Cowboys best scoring chance against the righty came in the bottom of the third when Marty Costes and Luke Berryhill each singled to start the frame, but Flexen used a couple of flyouts and a ground out to strand both runners.

The Isotopes would add on a run in the top of the fifth on a walk, a single and a fielding error and tacked on two more in the sixth thanks to a two-run homer by Jimmy Herron, opening a 5-0 lead for Albuquerque.

Sugar Land threatened again in the bottom of the eighth inning when Alex McKenna roped a single that struck LHP Nick Kennedy in the leg. Pedro León worked a walk in the following at bat, but Kennedy struck out the next three to strand both runners.

After a run scored for the Isotopes in the top of the ninth, the Space Cowboys broke up the shutout in the bottom of the frame. Justin Dirden led off with a double, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by Costes. LHP Evan Justice induced a flyout from the next hitter, ending the game.

Following an off day on Monday, Sugar Land begins a six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. RHP Misael Tamarez is scheduled to get the start for the Space Cowboys while Las Vegas will send LHP Kyle Muller to the bump for a 9:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.