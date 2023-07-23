Bats Quieted in Space Cowboys' Defeat
July 23, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (40-56, 7-14) were held to just a run in a 6-1 defeat against the Albuquerque Isotopes (40-56, 13-8) on Sunday evening at Constellation Field.
Albuquerque struck for a run in the first inning on a single, a stolen base and a two-out double from Aaron Schunk. The Isotopes scored another run against RHP Spencer Arrighetti (L, 0-2) in the second on a walk, a single and a fielder's choice. The Space Cowboys righty worked around four walks, getting two double plays and giving up just two runs in his four frames of work.
RHP Chris Flexen (W, 1-0) only allowed three hits to Sugar Land in his five innings of work. The Space Cowboys best scoring chance against the righty came in the bottom of the third when Marty Costes and Luke Berryhill each singled to start the frame, but Flexen used a couple of flyouts and a ground out to strand both runners.
The Isotopes would add on a run in the top of the fifth on a walk, a single and a fielding error and tacked on two more in the sixth thanks to a two-run homer by Jimmy Herron, opening a 5-0 lead for Albuquerque.
Sugar Land threatened again in the bottom of the eighth inning when Alex McKenna roped a single that struck LHP Nick Kennedy in the leg. Pedro León worked a walk in the following at bat, but Kennedy struck out the next three to strand both runners.
After a run scored for the Isotopes in the top of the ninth, the Space Cowboys broke up the shutout in the bottom of the frame. Justin Dirden led off with a double, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by Costes. LHP Evan Justice induced a flyout from the next hitter, ending the game.
Following an off day on Monday, Sugar Land begins a six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. RHP Misael Tamarez is scheduled to get the start for the Space Cowboys while Las Vegas will send LHP Kyle Muller to the bump for a 9:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 23, 2023
- Isotopes End Skid with 6-1 Triumph - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Bats Quieted in Space Cowboys' Defeat - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Dodgers Earn 5-3 Win Against Chihuahuas - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Express Drop Series Finale to Aces, Settles on Series Split - Round Rock Express
- Reno Polishes Round Rock in Raucous Series Finale - Reno Aces
- Oklahoma City Closes Series With Win Over El Paso - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Home Runs Highlight Second Straight One-Run Win for Sacramento - Sacramento River Cats
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 23, 2023 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Sacramento (1:05 PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- Ramos Ropes Home Run For 3-2 Cats' Walk-Off Win - Sacramento River Cats
- Flippin' Incredible: Singleton Launches Walk-off Homer for Sugar Land - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sugar Land Space Cowboys Stories
- Bats Quieted in Space Cowboys' Defeat
- Flippin' Incredible: Singleton Launches Walk-off Homer for Sugar Land
- Hail, César! Salazar's Slam Secures Space Cowboys' Third Straight Win
- Watkins Turns in Quality Outing as Sugar Land Tops Isotopes 11-3
- Luke Berryhill's Single "Dance on It" to Debut on Friday