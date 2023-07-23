Reno Polishes Round Rock in Raucous Series Finale

July 23, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Round Rock, TX - Bryce Jarvis dazzled for the Reno Aces (10-11, 54-42) with 5 2/3 scoreless innings in a 3-1 victory over the Round Rock Express (14-6, 58-37) Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond.

Jarvis followed his standout series opening performance, where he struck out six over six one run innings, with another gem in Sunday's finale. The surging righty generated a whopping 16 swings and misses while striking out six to guide the Aces to their third win of the series. Reno's rotation was close-fisted in six starts, going 31 1/3 innings with a 3.16 ERA and 24 strikeouts.

Reno's offensive attack lacked its usual firepower for much of the set, but Kyle Lewis showed out in an impactful way. After going 3-for-3 with a home run in Saturday's tough loss, Lewis drove in the first run for the Aces Sunday with a single in the top of the first, scoring Dominic Fletcher. Lewis went 7-for-18 with a homer, a double, and three runs driven in on the series.

Pavin Smith delivered a massive swing of insurance in the eighth with a two-run blast to right center. Smith's second homer of the week turned Reno's skimpy one run lead into a much heftier 3-0 advantage, adding breathing room for an Aces bullpen that stymied the Express for the final 10 outs. Fletcher scored his second run on the homer and contributed two hits in the win.

The Aces will return home for a six-game series with the Oklahoma City Dodgers starting Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. PT at Greater Nevada Field.

Aces Notables:

- Bryce Jarvis: 5.2 IP, 0 R/ER, 6 K

- Kyle Lewis: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI

- Dominic Fletcher: 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R

- Pavin Smith: 2-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI

- Zach McAllister, Justin Martínez, & Stephen Nogosek: 3.1 IP, R, 0 ER, 4 K

The Aces will return home next week for a six-game series with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25th.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.