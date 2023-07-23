Oklahoma City Closes Series With Win Over El Paso

July 23, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Oklahoma City Dodgers beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 5-3 Sunday night in the finale of a six-game series. The Chihuahuas won three of the six games in Oklahoma City and went 5-4 on their nine-game road trip.

The Chihuahuas scored once each in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Brett Sullivan went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and an RBI double. The other El Paso run came when José Azocar stole home on a double steal. Nolan Watson pitched four shutout innings in his first Triple-A relief outing for the Chihuahuas.

Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Tim Lopes went 1-for-4 with a double and now leads the Pacific Coast League in hits with 101. Oklahoma City manager Travis Barbary was ejected for the second straight game and for the third time in a game against El Paso this season. The Chihuahuas finished their season series with Oklahoma City with a 9-9 head-to-head record.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 3, Dodgers 5 Final Score (07/23/2023) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (7-14, 39-57), Oklahoma City (13-8, 63-31)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.