Express Drop Series Finale to Aces, Settles on Series Split

July 23, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (14-7 | 58-37) fell 3-1 to the Reno Aces (10-11 | 54-42) in the series finale at Dell Diamond on Sunday night.

Round Rock starter RHP Robert Dugger (5-7, 4.79) went home with the loss after giving up just one run off eight hits in 6.0 innings while issuing one walk and striking out five. Reno reliever RHP Bryce Jarvis (6-5, 5.40) earned the win after 5.2 scoreless innings that saw two hits, two walks and six strikeouts. Aces RHP Stephen Nogosek took home the save after throwing a scoreless ninth inning.

Along the Train Tracks:

The Aces took a 1-0 lead in the first inning after RF Dominic Fletcher doubled then scored on LF Kyle Lewis' RBI single.

Neither team got back on the board until the eighth inning when 1B Pavin Smith smacked a two-run home run after Fletcher had reached base to put the visitors ahead 3-0.

In the bottom of the either, the Express managed to load the bases with two outs when 3B Justin Foscue reached on an error, 1B Blaine Crim singled and SS Davis Wendzel walked. LF Dustin Harris drew his third walk of the game which scored Foscue for a deficit 3-1. RF Sandro Fabian grounded out to end the inning.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock DH Elier Hernandez tallied his 100th hit on the season after a single in his first at-bat against Reno. He is just the second player to reach 100 hits in the Pacific Coast League this season as El Paso INF Tim Lopes also has 100. Hernandez has now reached the 100-hit mark five times in his 11-year career.

Express starter RHP Robert Dugger threw 6.0 innings and gave up just one run, which is the sixth time in 19 starts that he has allowed one or fewer runs. His 6.0 innings is also the sixth time in his last eight starts that he has seen the six-inning mark.

Next up: Round Rock will face the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate) in a six-game series at Southwest University Park beginning Tuesday, July 25 at 7:35 p.m. CT. Both starting pitchers for game one have yet to be announced.

