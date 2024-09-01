Isotopes Claim Series Win with 7-2 Triumph over Reno

September 1, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Peyton Battenfield spun 7.0 innings of two-run ball while Willie MacIver and Yanquiel Fernanez each registered two RBI en route to a 7-2 series-clinching win over Reno Sunday afternoon at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope:

- With the win, the Isotopes clinched their fifth series win of the season, fourth at home and first since August 6-11 vs. Sacramento (4-2). Additionally, it's the first series win over Reno since Sept. 23-27, 2021 (4-1).

-The Isotopes plated seven runs on the afternoon, just the third time in the last 15 games the club has scored at least seven tallies.

-In the third frame, Jimmy Herron swiped second while Hunter Stovall stole home, the club's first steal of home since Bret Boswell June 3, 2022, at Sugar Land.

-Peyton Battenfield tossed 7.0 frames of two-run ball, the fourth time an Isotopes starter has completed 7.0 innings in 2024 (also: Karl Kauffmann, June 8 at Sacramento and May 26 at Salt Lake; Josh Rogers May 4 vs. Round Rock). It's also the 12th Isotopes quality start of the year (last: Carson Palmquist, August 15 at Round Rock).

-Albuquerque recorded just one extra-base hit on the afternoon, the 12th time the club has been held to one. The Isotopes are 3-9 when tallying just one extra-base knock.

-The Isotopes pitching staff allowed just two runs, the 10th time in the club's last 17 contests limiting the opposition to three or fewer runs.

-Albuquerque's bullpen (Curtiss and Koch) did not allow a run for the fourth time in the last five contests.

-Jimmy Herron belted his 13th homer of the season and the second in his last five games. Also swiped his 12th bag of the year and third in his last five contest.

-Grant Lavigne tallied two knocks and a walk for his 21st multi-hit game of the year and first since August 15 at Round Rock.

-Yanquiel Fernandez recorded a two-run single for his third multi-RBI contest in 22 Triple-A games.

-Willie MacIver compiled two hits for his 25th multi-hit game of the year while also driving in two runs, his fifth multi-RBI game in his last 15 contests.

On Deck: After an off-day, the Isotopes begin a six-game series in Tacoma starting Tuesday at 7:05 pm MT from historic Cheney Stadium. Neither team has announced a starter for Tuesday's contest.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.