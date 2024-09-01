OKC Edges Express in 6-5 Win

September 1, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club played yet another tight contest and outlasted the Round Rock Express, 6-5, in 10 innings Saturday night at Dell Diamond. Oklahoma City (29-27/69-62) took a 2-0 lead in the second inning, scoring one run on a throwing error following a bunt single and another run later in the inning during a double play. The Express (27-28/64-65) then scored the game's next four runs, plating one run in the bottom of the second inning and then rallying for three runs in the third inning to go ahead, 4-2. Alex Freeland homered in the fourth inning to bring OKC back within one run. Andre Lipcius then evened the score with a RBI single in the fifth inning. Round Rock had the bases loaded with one out in both the fifth and seventh innings, but OKC escaped the jam each time. The game remained 4-4 until the 10th inning. On the first pitch of the extra frame, Drew Avans singled to right-center field to score placed runner Austin Gauthier from second base. Avans later scored in the inning on a wild pitch. Round Rock scored its placed runner with one out in the bottom of the inning before Jack Dreyer retired the next two batters to seal the win.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City and Round Rock played extra innings for the second time in four games, as Round Rock previously won Wednesday night, 4-3, in 10 innings. OKC improved to 5-4 in extra innings this season and 2-4 on the road...Nine of Oklahoma City's last 10 games have been decided by one or two runs, including each of the last four games in Round Rock...OKC has now surpassed Sugar Land for the most games decided by one or two runs in the PCL this season (65).

-Oklahoma City finished August with a 17-10 record, going 17-7 over the final 24 games. It's the team's most wins in one month since May 2023 when OKC went 18-8.

-Oklahoma City is now 11-3 over the last 14 games and 14-4 over the last 18 games. OKC has also now won nine of the last 12 games on the road...The team has matched its high mark of the second half at two games above .500 (29-27).

-Alex Freeland collected OKC's only multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a home run. It's his second dinger since joining OKC earlier this month and his 15th overall this season.

-Andre Lipcius went 1-for-3 with a RBI single and two walks. He extended his on-base streak to 22 games - tied with teammate Dalton Rushing for the longest active streak in the PCL - and extended his current hitting streak to eight games (9-for-35).

-The OKC bullpen allowed one unearned run over six innings, with seven hits, one walk (intentional) and eight strikeouts...Although OKC's overall streak of six straight games of four or fewer runs allowed came to an end, the team did allow just four earned runs Saturday to finish August with a 3.87 ERA.

Next Up: Oklahoma City closes its series in Round Rock looking for a third straight series win beginning at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

