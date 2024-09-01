Bees Conclude Trip to Sugar Land with Loss

September 1, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees dropped the series finale in Sugar Land to the Space Cowboys on Sunday evening, falling by a final score 6-5 to close out the six-game road trip.

The Bees went to the bullpen to get things done on the pitching side of things, starting Corey Knebel before four other arms entered the game. Travis MacGregor (L, 0-6) was the first reliever out of the bullpen, firing three innings while allowing four runs on five hits with a trio of punchouts. Michael Darrell-Hicks, Hans Crouse, and Guillo Zuniga all notched scoreless innings to keep the Space Cowboys off the board across the final four innings. On the other side of things, A.J. Blubaugh (W, 11-3) put together a strong start for the home club, totaling 5.1 innings with three runs scoring, however none of them were marked as earned.

The Space Cowboys jumped on the board first, scoring a pair of runs in the first inning as Trey Cabbage started the game's scoring with an RBI single before coming across to score himself on a Jacob Melton double. The Bees used a boost of power to take their first lead of the game as Willie Calhoun blasted a two-out three-run home run in the top of the third inning, his second with the Bees this season. The Space Cowboys responded immediately with Pedro Ledon lifting a two-run home run in the home half of the third to put Sugar Land back in front. Cabbage added on later in the game, delivering a devastating two-run double with two outs in the fourth inning to stretch Sugar Land's lead to three runs, 6-3. The Bees were able to inch closer with Cole Tucker lining a two-run base hit with the bases loaded into left field to make it just a one run game in the seventh inning. Salt Lake was unable to make anything of their last two innings at the plate and Wander Suero secured his Triple-A leading 31st save of the season.

The Bees will head back to Smith's Ballpark for the final month of baseball, facing off against the Sacramento River Cats for the fourth time this season. It'll be the final meeting between the two clubs as each team has just three more series on the docket heading into next week. The six-game series will begin on Tuesday evening in Salt Lake with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.