OKC Explodes in Seventh to Pull away from Round Rock

September 1, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

A seven-run seventh inning propelled the Oklahoma City Baseball Club to a 9-1 win against the Round Rock Express Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond. Oklahoma City had a 2-1 lead in the game before its offense racked up seven runs on six hits in the seventh inning. The first three OKC batters of the inning collected hits, including a RBI single by Drew Avans. Later with the bases loaded, Kody Hoese drew a walk to bring in a run for a 4-1 lead. James Outman followed with the bases still loaded and challenged two called third strikes during his at-bat that were both overturned before he connected on a bases-clearing triple to extend OKC's lead to 7-1. Later in the inning, Alex Freeland hit a RBI double and Diego Cartaya hit his second double of the inning to bring in another OKC run for a 9-1 advantage. Oklahoma (30-27/70-62) took the first lead of the day in the fourth inning on a RBI groundout by Freeland. Cartaya followed and reached first base on a fielding error that also allowed a run to score for a 2-0 lead. Round Rock (27-29/64-66) got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning via a RBI double by Sam Huff.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City won a third straight game to close out its road series against Round Rock...OKC won the six-game series, 4-2, winning at least four games within a series for the third straight time. OKC also won the overall season series against the Express, 15-12, securing a fourth straight season series win against Round Rock...OKC improved to 12-3 in the last 15 games overall and to 15-4 over its last 19 games.

-James Outman finished with a game-high four hits and three RBI, going 4-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored. He recorded a four-hit game for the second time this season as he also finished with four hits May 31 in Albuquerque. He also recorded at least three RBI in a game for the fourth time this season and first time since tallying a season-high five RBI Aug. 18 in Las Vegas...His triple in the seventh inning was his second of the season overall and second of the season against the Express.

-The seventh inning marked the sixth time this season OKC scored seven or more runs in an inning and the second time in the series. OKC also scored seven runs in the seventh inning Tuesday night in a 13-1 win at Dell Diamond, but prior to that, OKC had not recorded seven or more runs in an inning during the second half of the season (last May 9 in Sugar Land).

-OKC finished with 12 hits, reaching double-digit hits for just the second time in the last 11 games. In the seventh inning alone, OKC recorded six hits, including four for extra bases after being held to six total hits or less in six of the previous nine games and to five total extra-base hits over the previous four games combined.

-OKC's pitching staff held the Express to one run and has now held opponents to three runs or less 10 times over the last 13 games. Over the last 13 games, OKC has allowed a total of 35 runs...OKC held Round Rock to one run for the second time in the series and it was the fourth time in the last 10 games OKC allowed one run or less.

-Drew Avans went 2-for-5 with a RBI and scored a run. He is now 11 hits away from tying Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002) as the Bricktown-era career leader in hits (448) with 18 games remaining in the season...Avans has hit safely in four straight games (5x18).

-Diego Cartaya went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a RBI and scored a run. Sunday was his ninth multi-hit game with OKC since joining the team from Double-A Tulsa in late June.

-Andre Lipcius was held without a hit to snap his eight-game hitting streak, but he was hit by a pitch to extend his on-base streak to 23-games for the longest active on-base streak in the PCL. The on-base streak is also his longest since last season with Triple-A Toledo went he reached base in 23 straight games June 30-Aug. 29, 2023.

-OKC has now won six straight series finales and improved to 9-4 in road series finales this season... OKC played in its first day game since July 14 against El Paso and improved to 14-7 in day games this season

-Pitcher Jacob deGrom started the game for Round Rock Sunday and pitched 2.2 scoreless innings as he continued his Major League Rehab Assignment. It was the second time OKC faced deGrom in the series and deGrom is the fourth multiple Cy Young Award winner to pitch in a game involving OKC while on a rehab assignment this season, joining Clayton Kershaw, Blake Snell and Max Scherzer.

