Oklahoma City Secures Series Win with Sunday's 9-1 Victory

September 1, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (27-29 | 64-66) dropped Sunday afternoon's series finale at Dell Diamond to the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (30-27 | 70-62) by a final score of 9-1.

Round Rock reliever RHP Ivan Oviedo (0-1, 1.80) was handed the loss after throwing a 3.1-inning outing that included two runs, one of which was earned, three hits, two hit batters, one wild pitch and two strikeouts. Oklahoma City reliever RHP Sauryn Lao (1-0, 3.38) got the win after recording 1.2 shutout innings with two hits and one punchout.

Texas Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom made his second rehab appearance for Round Rock on Sunday. He tossed 2.2 shutout innings that saw one hit, one walk and five strikeouts. Thirty of deGrom's 43 pitches were strikes.

Along the Train Tracks:

Oklahoma City jumped ahead, 2-0, in the fourth inning when 3B Kody Hoese scored from third as SS Alex Freeland grounded out then CF James Outman found home on a Round Rock error.

Express LF Dustin Harris trimmed the lead to 2-1 in the sixth as he worked a walk, found second on a single from CF Sandro Fabian and scored when C Sam Huff doubled.

The top of the seventh inning saw seven runs as the Baseball Club extended their advantage to 9-1. A bases-clearing triple from Outman highlighted the frame that also saw three doubles, two singles and two walks.

E-Train Excerpts:

Along with RHP Jacob deGrom's shutout start, Round Rock relievers LHP Robby Ahlstrom and RHP Steven Jennings both posted scoreless frames. Ahlstrom went 1.1 innings with two hits and one strikeout while Jennings allowed just one hit over 1.0 inning.

Express RF Kellen Strahm recorded a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a double.

Next up: Round Rock hits the road for a six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics affiliate) at Las Vegas Ballpark. Express RHP Adrian Sampson (8-9, 5.71) is scheduled to start against Aviators RHP Gunnar Hoglund (0-3, 5.88). First pitch on Tuesday, September 3 is set for 9:05 p.m. CT.

