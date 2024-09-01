Reno Defeated in Series Finale vs Albuquerque
September 1, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Albuquerque, New Mexico. - The Reno Aces (32-24, 67-64) were unable to spark a comeback after surrendering an early lead to the Albuquerque Isotopes (27-30, 53-79) in a 7-2 loss in Sunday's series finale at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. Reno dropped the series to Albuquerque with the defeat
Bryson Brigman continued to swing a hot bat, putting Reno on the board with his eighth home run of the year in the top of the sixth. The 29-year-old just finished a monstrous month of August where he led the league in batting-average (.432), and on-base-percentage (.495).
Tristin English added his 16 th big fly in the seventh, a 433-foot shot into center field. Over the past 15 games, the Georgia native has slashed .410/.486/.787 with six home runs, and 15 RBI.
The Aces now return to Greater Nevada Field to host the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, with the series set to begin on Tuesday, September 3, at 6:35 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables:
Bryson Brigman: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI
Tristin English: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI
