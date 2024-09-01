Five-Run Seventh Drops Rainiers

September 1, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

EL PASO, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (73-59) dropped their fifth game of the series to the El Paso Chihuahuas (52-80) by a score of 8-4, Sunday at Southwest University Park.

Samad Taylor started the scoring in the first inning, manufacturing a run on his own. After a leadoff single, Taylor stole second and third base, scoring on a throwing error in an attempt to throw him out at third.

Up 1-0, Taylor drove in three more runs in the second on a bases loaded double, giving the Rainiers an early 4-0 lead. El Paso scored a run in the bottom of the second on a solo home run from Cal Mitchell and two more in the fifth on a home run from Matthew Batten.

Tacoma held onto their one-run lead until the seventh, when the Chihuahuas struck for a big inning. They scored five runs on a double from Brett Sullivan and a three-run home run from Eguy Rosario, taking their first lead of the game.

Trailing 8-4, the Rainiers got two runners on in the eighth but couldn't score and went down in order in the ninth, suffering their fifth loss of the series to El Paso.

POSTGAME NOTES: Samad Taylor went 2-for-5 with a run scored, a double, three runs batted in and two stolen bases. Jordan Holloway suffered a blown save, allowing three earned runs on two hits, a walk and a home run in his lone inning of work. Jason Vosler ended his three-game hitless streak with a 2-for-4 game. He knocked a double along the way, raising his batting average this year to .296.

Tacoma will get tomorrow off and return home to start a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes. First pitch from Cheney Stadium is set for 6:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

