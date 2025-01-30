Islanders Stun Another Contender with Statement Win over Huskies

January 30, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are making it clear: they are a force to be reckoned with.

Facing off against the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, the second-ranked team in the Western Conference and a Memorial Cup contender, the Isles delivered a commanding 6-3 victory.

This marks their second straight win against a league powerhouse, further solidifying their status as the QMJHL's hottest team since the new year.

Ruccia Stands Tall in Heroic 1st Period

Goaltender Nicolas Ruccia, continuing his outstanding play in January, got the start and wasted no time making an impact. The Huskies came out strong, generating early chances, but Ruccia responded with several key saves to keep the game scoreless.

Just moments later, the Isles' red-hot top-line struck. A beautiful tic-tac-toe passing play between Ross Campbell and Matt Butler set up Simon Hughes, who buried his 8th goal of the season just 2:39 into the game to give Charlottetown a 1-0 lead.

Despite the early advantage, discipline became a concern for the Isles, as they took three penalties in the 1st period, including a 5-on-3 opportunity for the Huskies.

However, Charlottetown's league-best penalty kill stood tall, blocking shots and relying on Ruccia's stellar goaltending to escape unscathed.

Against the run of play, Jude Herron doubled the Isles' lead at 13:10, sniping his sixth of the season. The period ended with the Islanders up 2-0 despite being outshot 12-2, with Ruccia putting on a goaltending clinic.

Isles Take Over in the 2nd

The 2nd period saw the Islanders turn the tables, taking control of the game. Just over 2 minutes in, Herron struck again, redirecting a point shot from Captain Marcus Kearsey to make it 3-0. The Isles' energy and confidence overwhelmed the Huskies, shifting momentum in their favor.

Rouyn-Noranda finally got on the board midway through the period with a fortunate bounce that found its way past Ruccia, cutting the lead to 3-1.

However, Charlottetown wasted no time responding. Owen Conrad ripped a power-play goal past the Huskies' netminder at 12:36, restoring the three-goal cushion.

Later in the frame, Max Jardine extended the lead to 5-1 off a slick feed from Butler and ripping a heavy wrist-shot into the back of the net, capping off a dominant period.

By the end of the 2nd, the Isles had closed the shot gap now trailing just 21-19, and looked every bit like a team capable of taking down one of the league's best.

Closing It Out in the 3rd

With a 4-goal lead entering the final frame, the Islanders focused on shutting things down.

The Huskies did manage to push back, scoring twice in the period-including a controversial goal that appeared to be kicked in. Despite Rouyn-Noranda's pressure, Ruccia remained composed, making key saves to preserve the lead.

Charlottetown's special teams were flawless, finishing 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and 2-for-2 on the power play.

With the Huskies pressing late, Simon Hughes sealed the win with an empty-net goal, securing the 6-3 victory.

Statement Win for the Isles

The win not only extends Charlottetown's scorching start to 2025 but also sends a clear message to the rest of the league: the Isles are a legitimate contender. They've now won 9 of their last 11 games and are climbing the standings fast.

The road trip continues tomorrow night in Val-d'Or at 8PM before wrapping up in Gatineau on Saturday at 4PM. If tonight's performance is any indication, the Islanders are poised to keep rolling.

Watch the games live at watch.chl.ca or listen on Max 93.1 FM!

