Islanders Begin 3-Game Roady Through Quebec: Presented by Cornwall Esso

January 30, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The red-hot Charlottetown Islanders are back in action tonight as they visit the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies at the Aréna Glencore. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. as the Isles look to extend their winning ways in 2025.

Charlottetown enters the matchup as the hottest team in the QMJHL, having won eight of their last ten games. Including a dominant weekend at home, where they defeated the Gatineau Olympiques and this year's Memorial Cup hosts, the Rimouski Oceanic.

Tonight's game is just the beginning of a challenging road trip for the Islanders. They'll be back in action tomorrow night in Val-d'Or to take on the Foreurs at 8 p.m. before wrapping up the trip on Sunday at 4 p.m. against the Gatineau Olympiques.

The Islanders are playing their best hockey of the season at the right time, making a serious push up the standings as the regular season nears its final stretch.

A big part of the Islanders' success has come from the firepower of their top line. Matt Butler, Ross Campbell, and Simon Hughes have been leading the charge offensively, while newcomers Ethan Montroy and Johnathan Lanza have been game-changing additions to the roster.

The Isles have also benefited from elite goaltending, with the tandem of Nicolas Ruccia and Donald Hickey proving to be one of the strongest duos in the CHL.

Despite their recent success, the Isles continue to be underestimated across the league. Tonight, they'll look to prove once again that they're a serious contender as they take on a strong Rouyn-Noranda team that currently sits second in the Western Conference.

The Huskies enter the game on a hot streak of their own, winning back-to-back high-scoring games, including a thrilling 6-5 victory over the league-leading Drummondville Voltigeurs and another 6-5 win against the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

Rouyn-Noranda boasts one of the league's top offensive threats in Bill Zonnon, who has racked up an impressive 62 points (23 goals, 39 assists) in 43 games this season. The talented forward, who sits fifth in QMJHL scoring, is a likely NHL draft pick in the near future and will be a key player to watch in tonight's game.

It's shaping up to be a thrilling showdown between two of the league's hottest teams. The Islanders will look to keep their momentum rolling, while the Huskies aim to defend home ice in what promises to be an exciting battle.

Catch all the action tonight at 8 p.m. at watch.chl.ca as the Isles continue their push up the standings!

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.