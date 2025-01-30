Eagles Host League Leading Wildcats on CBU Night at Nest

January 30, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







It's one of the most anticipated nights on the calendar for the Cape Breton Eagles as they host the Moncton Wildcats on CBU night at the Nest. It's always a lively atmosphere as the Eagles welcome students and staff from Cape Breton University, and the Eagles will be wearing specially designed green & orange jerseys for the occasion.

The large crowd will be seeing a home team that is among the league's hottest, as the Eagles are unbeaten in regulation in five games. Captain Jacob Newcombe has been leading off & on the scoresheet, with an eye popping 22 points in his last 15 games. On the backend, Tomas Lavoie has reeled off three consecutive multi-point games. Goaltender Alexis Cournoyer closed the door on Chicoutimi on Sunday, notching his third shutout in nine appearances since arriving in Cape Breton.

Tonight's opponent is a star studded Wildcats team that is atop the league standings, but is coming off a defeat in a highly anticipated showdown against Memorial Cup host Rimouski. Moncton is loaded with familiar names, with seven NHL draftees including Calgary second rounder Etienne Morin. (Others are Gabe Smith (Utah), Juraj Pekarcik (St. Louis), Dylan MacKinnon (Nashville), Dyllan Gill (Tampa Bay), Loke Johansson (Boston) and Rudy Guimond (Detroit).) But there are other key players as well- Caleb Desnoyers, who has notched 27 points in his last 16 games, will allmost certainly be chosen in the first round of the upcoming NHL draft. When Desnoyers was held off the scoresheet against Rimouski, the new longest point streak in the league belongs to Moncton's Alex Mercier, who has 22 points in his current 15 game stretch.

One player to watch is goaltender Mathis Rousseau, who was acquired during the Christmas trade period. Thus far, he has a record of 3-3 with Moncton and a save percentage of 893 but the Cats have high hopes as the former Canadian World Junior goaltender gets used to his new team.

The Eagles are hoping for home ice to be a factor tonight- the home team has won all three games thus far between the Eagles & Wildcats. Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/HKQIM

50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31225/

MONCTON CAPE BRETON

1st Eastern Conference, 34-8-2-0 (Away: 17-4-1-0) RECORD T4th Eastern Conference, 23-15-4-2 (Home: 12-8-1-1)

0-1-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 4-0-0-1

196GF/109GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 146GF/130GA

2-1-0-0 SEASON SERIES 1-2-0-0

Saturday, Rimouski 5 @ Moncton 3 LAST GAME RESULT Sunday, Chicoutimi 0@ Cape Breton 4

Caleb Desnoyers (62 points in 39 games) LEADING SCORER Jacob Newcombe (50 points in 44 games)

T9th, 22.7%, (Away: 16th, 15.9%) POWER PLAY T9th, 22.7% (Home: 7th, 24.7%)

1st, 85.9% (Away: 4th, 82.4%) PENALTY KILL 7th, 80.5% (Home: 9th, 80.5%)

Logan Crosby, Simon Mullen, Juraj Pekarcik iNJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Cole Burbidge, Jakub Milota, Ales Zielinski

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.