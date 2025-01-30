Drakkar Rally for Shootout Victory over Herd

January 30, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Mooseheads will feel like they let one get away against a top opponent after falling 4-3 in a shootout to the Baie-Comeau Drakkar on Thursday night. Eddy Doyle, Braeden MacPhee and Liam Kilfoil all scored to build up a 3-1 advantage through 40 minutes but Halifax couldn't hold on for the all-important two points. The Drakkar pulled two points clear of Cape Breton for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Evan Bellamy's first career goal cut the Moose lead to one in the third period while Alexis Bernier scored a dagger when he broke in shorthanded to get a strange one to bounce by goalie Jacob Steinman with only 77 seconds remaining in regulation. The goal came after Baie-Comeau had taken an ill-timed penalty for too many men at the 18:03 mark. After no scoring in overtime which included the Moose killing off a Caylen Blake hooking penalty, the Drakkar scored twice on three opportunities in the shootout, with QMJHL-leading goal scorer Justin Poirier burying the winner after misses by Quinn Kennedy and Owen Phillips for Halifax.

Penalty calls had both Head Coaches upset with the officials at various times and Baie-Comeau fared better on the penalty kill than they did on the man advantage. The Drakkar were 0-4 on the power play but scored a pair of shorthanded tallies in the win. Anthony Lavoie tied the game 1-1 in the first period with his shorty.

Jacob Steinman was once again a difference maker for the Mooseheads and was named the second star with 39 saves. He faced 16 shots in the opening period, 13 in the second and 12 in the third before making one highlight reel save near the end of overtime.

Halifax played without star forward Shawn Carrier who was a late scratch due to an illness. Rookie call-up Cole MacLeod took his spot in the lineup after coming along on the road trip in case of such an event. Ryan Fletcher was also plugged into the lineup on the blueline. The affiliate call-up made the trip with upper body injuries to both Carlos Handel and Mathieu Taillefer.

Eddy Doyle started the scoring in the game when he tossed a point shot of the draw 5:58 into the contest that beat a screened Lucas Beckman who never saw it coming. Lavoie's goal had the score tied 1-1 after one period. In the middle frame it was Braeden MacPhee jamming in a power play goal from the top of the crease to put the Herd in front and Liam Kilfoil extended the lead to 3-1 when Caylen Blake forced a turnover on the forecheck. Will Bent also picked up an assist on the goal. Other helpers in the game for Halifax were credited to Amelio Santini, Brady Schultz and Patrick McNab.

The Mooseheads' record stands at 15-24-6-1 through 46-of-64 games played this season. They have 37 points which is five better than Gatineau for the final playoff spot in the QMJHL. The road trip will continue Friday night at 8pm Atlantic in Chicoutimi before finishing at 5pm in Quebec City on Saturday.

The next home game at Scotiabank Centre is set for Friday, February 7th at 7pm against Blainville-Boisbriand while Halifax will host Mooseheads Fight Cancer Night against Acadie-Bathurst on Saturday, February 8th at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca

