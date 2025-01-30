Eagles Fall in First of Three Game Set against Wildcats

January 30, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Three goals in 79 seconds late in the first period pushed the Moncton Wildcats to a 6-3 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles on Thursday night in Sydney. Markus Vidicek's hat trick helped lead the way for the Wildcats.

- Joey Henneberry, Andrew Brown, and Jacob Newcombe chipped in for the Eagles while Cam Squires had two assists.

- Mathis Rousseau stopped 18 of 21 shots in the win, while Alexis Cournoyer stopped 26 of 31 in the loss in addition to an empty net goal.

- The Eagles wore specially designed green & orange jerseys in honour of CBU night. Fans purchased raffle tickets with 100% of proceeds of the raffle ticket sales supporting the Canada Games Complex, the future home of female hockey in Cape Breton.

- Eagles forward Luke Patterson was given a five minute major for slashing in the final minute of the game.

- Defenseman Ales Zielinski returned to the Eagles lineup after missing three games due to injury.

After great pressure from both the third and first lines to open the game, the home side started strong as Henneberry converted a Squires pass from behind the net to make it 1-0. After Moncton failed to score on their first power play, the opening period showed no signs of a goal fest- until the final five minutes.

On Moncton's second power play, Gabe Smith found space beside the net and beat Cournoyer for a game tying goal. 20 seconds later, Maxime Côté scored from a similar location after pass from Preston Lounsbury. Less than a minute later, it was a 3-1 game when newly named Moncton captain Vidicek found space under the crossbar to add to the Moncton lead.

There was one more twist in the opening period. With 14 seconds left, a Brown shot from the blueline redirected and tricked Rousseau. The period finished 3-2.

The score remained unchanged at the game's halfway point, before Vidicek cashed in from in close to make it 4-2 for the Wildcats. Newcombe countered before period's end, pushing the puck over the goal line after it fell to the side of Rousseau.

The Eagles were unable to cash in on on their only power play of the game midway through the third period, and after a successful penalty kill, Smith converted on pass in front of the goal to make it 5-3. In the final three minutes Cournoyer was lifted for an extra attacker, but the Eagles could get no closer and Vidicek was able to complete the hat trick to seal the victory.

These two teams will run it back for the rematch on Saturday night in Moncton, Puck drop is at 7 PM. The game will be televised on Eastlink, is also available for purchase on https://shorturl.at/qopHu and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1.Markus Vidicek (Moncton) 3 goals, 1 assist

2. Andrew Brown (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 2 shots

3. Gabe Smith (Moncton) 2 goals, 4 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Nathan Plouffe, Logan Quinn, Aiden McCullough, Jakub Milota (injury) Cole Burbidge (injury)

Scratches For Moncton: Logan Crosby (injury), Juraj Pekarcik (injury), Simon Mullen (injury)

Final Shots On Goal: 32-21 in favour of Moncton

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/1

Moncton Power Play: 2/4

